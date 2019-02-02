Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Feb. 4-8

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound and westbound near mile marker 120. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 726 (James River Road) and Route 705 (Fieldcrest Drive). Expect delays Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Sign installation at Route 654 (Barracks Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal work at Route 768 (Pen Park Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) – Signal work at Mill Creek Drive. Expect delays Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 657 (Lambs Road). Expect lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal work at Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and Cedar Hill Road. Expect delays Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation in both directions at intersection of Route 666 (Brags Corner Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Sign work near Route 15 (Orange Road). Left shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Sign installation westbound near mile marker 28. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mobile, westbound pothole patching operations between mile marker 28 and 14. Be alert for slow moving vehicles. Expect delays Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (Eastern Bypass) – Sign installation near the town of Warrenton. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Signal work at Route 806 (Elk Run Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation near Nelson Lane. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway) – Signal work at Route 17 (Winchester Road). Both shoulders closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Signal work at Route 1521 (Grapewood Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 689 (Dudie Road) – Pipe replacement about 1.3-miles north of Route 678 (Piney Mountain Road). Road closed to through traffic Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Use alternate routes.

(UPDATE) Route 709 (Zulla Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and Route 750 (Harrison Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greene County

Business Route 33 – Sign installation near Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 33 – Sign installation at Route 622 (Celt Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road) – Sign installation near Wesley Street. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Bridge work between Route 613 (Kinderhook Road) and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal and intersection improvements at Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect intermittent overnight lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Sign installation near intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Sign installation near intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Sign installation at Route 678 (Governor Barbour Street). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Sign installation at Route 738 (Old Barboursville Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.