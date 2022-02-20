Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Feb. 21-25

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect mobile and stationary right shoulder closures between mile marker 105 and mile marker 131 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and left lane closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 131 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect single lane closures Monday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., the traffic signal at the Interstate 64 exit 124 westbound off ramp and U.S. 250 will be controlled by flaggers for signal repairs. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on U.S. 250 between the I-64 eastbound ramps and the I-64 westbound ramps. Please use caution during that time.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary route between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Be alert for shadow vehicles and mowing tractors as you approach the work area.

S. 250 (Richmond Road) in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Route 1107 (South Lego Farm Drive) to the Fluvanna County line, Tuesday through Friday.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from U.S. 250 to the Louisa County line, Wednesday through Friday.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Albemarle County line, Thursday and Friday.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Interstate 64 interchange to Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

U.S. 29/250 Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit from the U.S. 250 Bypass ramp to Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating flagging operations in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 686 (Lovers Lane) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 765 (Carleton Drive) to Route 776 (Industrial Road) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 Business (Winchester Road) for road construction.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect mobile right shoulder closures northbound from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Hill Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 28 (Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect mobile and stationary right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and left lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 149 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

