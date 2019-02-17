Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Feb. 18-22

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound and westbound near mile marker 120. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW)Interstate 64 – Sign repairs near mile marker 108. Westbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Tree trimming between Route 20 (Valley Street) and Route 627 (Porters Road). Alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use caution when traveling through work zone.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Sign work at Route 654 (Barracks Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Signal work at Route 677 (Broomley Road), Northridge Medical Park, Ednam Drive and Farmington Drive. Expect shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Signal work at the intersection of Route 1054 (Glenmore Way). Both shoulders closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal work at Route 768 (Pen Park Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Signal work at Route 756 (Georgetown Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 684 (Lanetown Road) – Pipe replacement at Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road). Road closed to through traffic Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Use alternate routes.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) – Signal work at Mill Creek Drive. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 657 (Lambs Road). Alternating shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal work at Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and Cedar Hill Road. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 810 (Dyke Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 628 (Simmons Gap Road) and the Greene County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation southbound near Business Route 15 (Orange Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation near Route 667 (Braggs Corner Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation near Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive) – Sign installation at the intersection of Route 652 (Mitchell Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Eastbound guardrail repairs near mile marker 23. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Signal work at Route 806 (Elk Run Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway) – Signal work at Route 17 (Winchester Road). Both shoulders closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Signal work at Route 1521 (Grapewood Drive). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 628 (Blantyre Road) – Tree trimming operations between Route 674 (Georgetown Road) and Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

Route 230 (Madison Road) – Sign installation near Wesley Street. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Bridge work between Route 613 (Kinderhook Road) and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal and intersection improvements at Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect intermittent overnight lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Rappahannock County

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge work over a branch of Bridgewater Creek near the Culpeper County line. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Sign work between Route 231 (F T Valley Road) and Sperryville. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

