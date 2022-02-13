Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Feb. 14-18

Published Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, 11:20 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect mobile and stationary right shoulder closures between mile marker 105 and mile marker 131 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and left lane closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 131 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for a work crew to perform spray injection patching.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect single lane closures Monday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., the traffic signal at the Interstate 64 exit 124 westbound off ramp and U.S. 250 will be controlled by flaggers for signal repairs. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on U.S. 250 between the I-64 eastbound ramps and the I-64 westbound ramps. Please use caution during that time.

Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., the traffic signal at the Interstate 64 exit 124 westbound off ramp and U.S. 250 will be controlled by flaggers for signal repairs. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on U.S. 250 between the I-64 eastbound ramps and the I-64 westbound ramps. Please use caution during that time. Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Route 803 (Goodloe Lane) – New roadway construction from Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) to Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Route 803 (Goodloe Lane) – New roadway construction from Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) to Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions with traffic controlled by flaggers. (NEW) Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) – Installation of temporary stream diversion pipes. Depending on the weather, Route 151 will close to traffic between U.S. 250 and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane) from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday, or from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Message boards along the roads will update motorists as to the final selected date. During the detour, flaggers and signs will direct motorists onto Goodloe Lane and Route 795 (Old Turnpike Road). The traffic will alternate directions with flow controlled by the flaggers. The flaggers will give emergency vehicles priority along the detour route.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Interstate 64 interchange to Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

U.S. 29/250 Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit from the U.S. 250 Bypass ramp to Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29N (Seminole Trail) – Right shoulder closures for updates on tourist-oriented directional signs (TODS), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Route 1520S (South Hollymead Drive) to Route 1520N (North Hollymead Drive)

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Debris cleanup. Expect alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday in both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Route 1107 (South Lego Farm Drive) to Warren Crescent Drive. Flagging crews will control traffic while workers remove debris from roadsides.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) – The right shoulder will be closed in both directions at the ramp to Route 299 (Madison Road) for updates to directional signs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 617 (Winston Road) – Pipe installation. Road closed to through traffic between Route 692 (Old Orange Road) and Route 601 (Kettle Club Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37 Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 15 and mile marker 36 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 Bypass — Expect alternating lane closures in both the northbound and southbound lanes while crews inspect the bridge on U.S. 29 Business (Langston Boulevard) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews update tourist-oriented directional signs.

(NEW) U.S.17 (James Madison Highway) – Right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews update supplemental guide signs at Route 628 (Keith Road).

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Expect alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 Business (Winchester Road) for road construction.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures northbound between Route 823 (Spring Mill Road) and Route 668 (Savannah Branch Road) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures at Route 687 (Opal Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) for updates to tourist-oriented directional signs, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect mobile right shoulder closures northbound from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) U.S. 29 James Madison Highway – Right shoulder closures for updates on tourist-oriented directional signs, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road).

(NEW) U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Expect alternating land closures in eastbound and westbound lanes from the Loudoun County line to Route 713 (Atoka Road) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday for bridge inspection work.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Right shoulder will be closed for updates to directional signs at Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Hill Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes for updates on tourist-oriented directional signs from Route 652 (Sassafras Lane) to Route 759 (White Hall Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Debris cleanup. Expect mobile and stationary right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and left lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and mile marker 149 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while crews remove trees and other storm debris from the shoulder and clear zone. Multiple crews will be working in this area. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) Interstate 64 — Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 136 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for a work crew to perform spray injection patch operations.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. Route 15 (James Madison Highway – Right shoulder closed at Route 659 (Madison Mills Lane) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for installation of a new historical marker.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) – Brush removal. Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers from Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line, Monday through Friday for brush removal between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers from Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) to Route 650 (Obannons Mill Road), Monday through Friday for brush removal between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.