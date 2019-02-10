Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Feb. 11-15

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound and westbound near mile marker 120. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound vegetation control from mile marker 99 to mile marker 107. Expect eastbound shoulder closures. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Sign installation at Route 654 (Barracks Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Sign installation at Route 678 (Owensville Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Signal work at Route 677 (Broomley Road), Northridge Medical Park, Ednam Drive and Farmington Drive. Expect shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Sign installation near West Leigh Drive. Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal work at Route 768 (Pen Park Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Signal work at Route 756 (Georgetown Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) – Signal work at Mill Creek Drive. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 657 (Lambs Road). Expect lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal work at Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and Cedar Hill Road. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation southbound near Business Route 15 (Orange Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Sign installation westbound near mile marker 28. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 15 (Eastern Bypass) – Sign installation near the town of Warrenton. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Signal work at Route 806 (Elk Run Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation near Nelson Lane. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway) – Signal work at Route 17 (Winchester Road). Both shoulders closed Monday through from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Signal work at Route 1521 (Grapewood Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 710 (Rectortown Road) – Inspection of bridge over Goose Creek. Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (Carrington Road) – Pipe and drainage work between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and Route 724 (Moreland Road). Road closed to through traffic near Learning Tree Lane Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Use alternate routes.

(NEW) Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

Route 230 (Madison Road) – Sign installation near Wesley Street. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Bridge work between Route 613 (Kinderhook Road) and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal and intersection improvements at Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect intermittent overnight lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Rappahannock County

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

