Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Dec. 9-13

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions between mile marker 131.1 and mile marker 99. Expect mobile lane closures. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Northernmost crossover at Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road) and turn lane closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road work under VDOT permit for new development. Right lane and right shoulder closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1670 (Ashwood Boulevard) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Tree trimming operations between Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) and Route 752 (Mechums Depot Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Tree trimming operations between Route 677 (Bloomfield Road) and Route 809 (Canterbury Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound road work from Route 621 (Colvin Road) to Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Right lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent daily lane closures except during holiday travel restrictions.

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Inspection of bridges in both directions over the railroad. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit at mile marker 135. Traffic slowed down in both directions while contractor runs overhead utility line across I-64. Expect brief delays Sunday between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions between mile marker 131.2 and mile marker 148. Expect mobile lane closures. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Shoulder repairs between Route 662 (Little Long Mountain Road) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

