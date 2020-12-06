Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Dec. 7-11

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect mobile, slow roll lane closures in both directions on Route 29 near the I-64 interchange from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect mobile, slow roll lane closures on northbound Route 29 near the off-ramp to Fontaine Avenue from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Preliminary engineering work for Diverging Diamond Interchange project. Right turn lane from westbound Route 250 (Richmond Road) to Route 1777 (Hansen Mountain Road) closed nightly Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right lane closed in both directions on Route 250 near I-64 interchange nightly Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations. Westbound left lane closed between mile marker 113 and mile marker 110 Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers from Scottsville to Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Louisa County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Nelson County line to Business Route 250 (Fontaine Avenue). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Installation of raised pavement markers between the Charlottesville city limits and the Greene County line. Be alert for mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Installation of raised pavement markers from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Shoulder repairs between Route 751 (Brownsville Road) and Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect shoulder closures Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Shoulder repairs between Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) and Old Trail Drive. Right shoulder closed in both directions Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Debris removal between Route 676 (Tilman Road) and Farmington Drive. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River. Road closed to traffic Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Pipe replacements. Road closed to through traffic between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 706 (Dudley Mountain Road) from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Expect single lane closures controlled by flagging on Thursday. Follow detour.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

(NEW) Various Routes – Mowing operations on the routes listed below. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 601 (Garth Road) from Route 654 (Barracks Road) to Route 810 (Browns Gape Turnpike)

Route 635 (Miller School Road) from Route 692 (Plank Road) to Route 250 (Ivy Road)

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road/Bloomfield Road) from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to Route 250 (Ivy Road)

Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 649 (Proffit Road)

Route 649 (Proffit Road) from Route 20 (Stony Point Road) to Route 29 (Seminole Trail)

Route 654 (Barracks Road) from Route 601 (Old Garth Road) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road)

Route 676 and Route 678 (Owensville Road) from Route 614 (Garth Road) to Route 250 (Ivy Road)

Route 692 (Plank Road) from Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike)

Route 729 and Route 732 (Milton Road) between both connections with Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) and North Milton Road connecting to Route 250 (Richmond Road)

Route 743 (Earlysville Road/Advance Mills Road) from Route 631 (Rio Road) to Route 641 (Frays Mill Road)

Culpeper County

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Southbound pavement patching operations between Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) and Route 684 (Lees Ridge Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Southbound pavement patching operations between the town of Warrenton and Moffett Drive. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Construction of turn lane at Route 708 (Blue Ridge Drive). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

Route 628 (Simmons Gap Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Lynch River near the Albemarle County line. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour until Jan. 8.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 693 (Kents Mill Road) – Road closed due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed to through traffic between Route 22/33 (Louisa Road) and Route 613 (Oakland Road) until Dec. 23.

Madison County

Route 607 (Repton Mills Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion Dec. 10.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

