Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Dec. 16-20

Published Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, 10:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder maintenance between mile marker 114 and 131. Right shoulder closed in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over Moores Creek and the railroad at mile marker 118. Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

(NEW) Route 302 (Copeley Road) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Fauquier County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent daily lane closures.

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Northbound shoulder work between Route 605 (Dumfries Road) and Route 673 (Baldwin Street). Right lane closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit at mile marker 135. Traffic slowed down in both directions while contractor runs overhead utility line across I-64. Expect brief delays Sunday between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder maintenance between mile marker 132 and 136. Right shoulder closed in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Westbound ditch cleaning and shoulder work between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and Skyline Drive. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Shoulder repairs between Route 662 (Little Long Mountain Road) to the Warren County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related