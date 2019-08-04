Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Aug. 5-9

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Paving operations westbound between mile marker 124 and 120. Expect nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between the Rivanna River bridge and the bridge over Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road). Expect intermittent ramp closures for resurfacing. Anticipated completion Aug. 16.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge work at mile marker 121 over Route 20.

· Expect nightly lane closures for preliminary project tasks Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Left lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12. The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit 121B ramp to northbound Route 20 will also be closed. The exit 121A ramp to southbound Route 20 will remain open to traffic.

· Anticipate brief traffic stops on Route 20.

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) – Northbound resurfacing operations between the Nelson County line and Route 804 (Thackers Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Construction of new turn lane under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the northbound travel lanes between Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road) and Route 1570 (Northside Drive) between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Resurfacing operations between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop. Road closed to traffic nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Work will be complete by 6 a.m. Friday. Follow detour.

(NEW) Route 240 (Three Notched Road) – Tree trimming between Route 250 (Ivy Road) and Route 1240 (Highlands Drive). Expect lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 601 (Old Garth Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1601 (Meriwether Drive) and Route 1636 (Holkham Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Rehabilitation of bridge over Halls Creek. Road closed near Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Aug. 30.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

(NEW) Various Routes – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures on the following roads on the days listed below:

· Thursday: Route 703 (Pocket Lane)

· Thursday: Route 795 (Blenheim Road) between Coles Rolling Road and Glendower Road

· Thursday: Route 1191 (Raleigh Mountain Trail)

· Friday through Aug. 12: Route 784 (Doctors Crossing) from Gilbert Station Road to Watts Passage Road

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations in both directions between mile marker 29 and 35. Expect shoulder closures and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming between mile markers 14 and 27. Expect shoulder closures and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road). Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions. Next traffic shift anticipated in mid-August.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Village Center Drive and Independence Avenue. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Independence Avenue. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 663 (Covingtons Corner Road). Expect brief traffic stops between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly northbound lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday for final project tasks.

(NEW) Route 609 (Courthouse Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road). Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Storm drain repair between Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) and Route 674 (Lunsford Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

(UPDATE) Various Routes – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures on the following roads on the days listed below:

· Monday: Route 640 (Shores Road)

· Tuesday and Wednesday: Route 620 (Rolling Road)

· Wednesday: Route 643 (Transco Road)

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Storm debris removal between Route 607 (Mathews Mill Road) and the Albemarle County line. Left lane closed Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Louisa County

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Paving operations between Route 250 (Broad Street Road) and Junction Lane. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) – Rehabilitating bridge over White Creek. Road closed to through traffic through mid-August. Follow posted detour.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Installation of traffic devices between Route 601 (Flat Run Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect flagging operations in both directions Tuesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Paving operations between Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and Route 693 (Montpelier Road). Expect alternating lane closures. Use caution when traveling through work zones Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 671 (Village Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control from Sperryville to the Page County line. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming between Route 622 and Route 612 (Old Hollow Road). Right lane closed Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Vegetation control between Route 231 (F T Valley Road) and the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Debris removal between Route 610 (Chester Gap Road) and Route 641 (Aileen Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

