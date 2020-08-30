Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Expect flagging operations on Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road) for preliminary engineering and survey work.

Expect flagging operations on Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) near Cardinal Drive and Templeton Circle for preliminary engineering and survey work.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Resurfacing operations in both directions from Route 20 (Stony Point Road) to the Nelson/Albemarle County line. Expect lane closures with traffic controls Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Ditch cleaning and pipe installation between Route 769 (Vincennes Road) and Route 621 (Wolf Trap Road). Expect lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Northbound resurfacing operations between Route 1575 (Austin Drive) and the Greene County line. Expect alternating northbound lane closures starting Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATED) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations in both directions between Route 786 (Ivy Depot Road) and Route 1641 (W Leigh Drive). Expect nightly lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Rolling Road) – Pipe replacement. All lanes closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 795 (Presidents Road). Follow signed detour route.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Extending northbound left turn lane at Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road). Southbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 640 (Monumental Mill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to Route 628 (Butler Store Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday.

(NEW) Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Westbound resurfacing operations between Delaplane and Markham. Expect alternating westbound lane closures between 8:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday through Friday. Westbound exit 18 ramp to Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) closed Tuesday and Wednesday night for resurfacing. Obey traffic controls and be alert for vehicles and workers near the open travel lane.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound brush removal operations between mile marker 28 and mile marker 27. Westbound left lane closed from 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Business Route 29 – Road work near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Northbound right lane closed south of Alwington Boulevard. Obey traffic controls.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 623 (Willisville Road) in Loudoun County to Route 618 (Snake Den Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Resurfacing operations from 0.7-mile east of Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. The ramp connecting from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal is open to traffic. Motorists will also notice traffic pattern changes on Business Route 15/17/29. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

(NEW) Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between East Main Street in Remington and Route 1201 (Lucky Hill Road). Left shoulder closed between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Menlough Drive in the Town of Warrenton to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). All lanes and shoulders closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 643 (Entry Run) – Replacing several pipes. Road closed to all traffic from Route 642 (Taylor Mountain Road) to the end of the road. Anticipated completion Aug. 28.

(NEW) Various Routes – Pavement marking operations on the routes listed below. Be alert for slow moving vehicles nightly:

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) from the Albemarle County line to Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road)

Business Route 33 in Stanardsville

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) from the Rockingham County line to Route 29 (Seminole Trail)

Route 230 (Madison Road) from Stanardsville to the Madison County line

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 636 (Valentines Road) to the Town of Mineral. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) to the Hanover County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 208 (Courthouse Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 659 (Kents Store Road) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Sunday and Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Spotsylvania County line to U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions nightly Sunday and Monday from 8 am. to 5 p.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Town of Gordonsville to Conway Lane/Woodley Road. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Albemarle County line to the Town of Orange. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 3 (Germanna Highway) to Route 617 (Everona Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to the Town of Gordonsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordon Avenue) – Pavement marking operations from the Louisa County line to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Spotsylvania County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Sept. 11. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

