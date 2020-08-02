Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Aug. 3-7

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Expect slow moving vehicles on the right shoulder starting daily Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly starting Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Asphalt patching operations in both directions between mile marker 103 and mile marker 127. Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Ditch cleaning operations from Route 737 (Mountain Vista Road) to Route 726 (James River Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from Route 649 (Proffit Road) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Charlottesville City limits to the Nelson County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to Route 615 (Lindsay Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Brush removal operations from Route 676 (Tilman Road) to Broomley Road. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 649 (Proffit Road) – Debris removal operations at Rivanna River bridge. Road closed to traffic at bridge Monday through Friday. Use alternate routes.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Extending northbound left turn lane at Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road). Southbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 625 (Ryland Chapel Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 625 (Mount Zion Church Road to Route 621 (Lakota Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 638 (Alum Springs Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 633 (Drogheda Church Road) to Route 729 (Eggbornville Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road) – Resurfacing operations from the town of Culpeper to 0.5-mile west of Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Various Routes – Pavement marking operations on the routes listed below. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures nightly Sunday through Thursday.

Business Route 15 (Orange Road) from Laurel Street to Main Street

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) from the town of Culpeper to the Orange County line

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) from Route 29 to the Madison County line

Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) from the town of Culpeper to Route 211 (Lee Highway)

Route 299 (Madison Road) from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 29 (James Monroe Highway)

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway/Sperryville Pike) from the Orange County line to the Rappahannock County line

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Business Route 29 – Road work near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Northbound right lane closed south of Alwington Boulevard. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 15 (Lee Highway) – Median work near Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Southbound left lane closed at night.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Opal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Warrenton to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 605 (Dumfries Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Remington to Route 654 (Normans Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Use caution while traffic adjusts to new traffic pattern.

Temporary detour via Meetze Road: Crews have begun constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29.

Crews have begun constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day.

Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility permit work between Route 684 (Lees Ridge Road) and Warrenton. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(NEW) Business Route 33 – Mowing operations in Stanardsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations from the Rockingham County line to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Mowing operations from the Madison County line to Stanardsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 602 (March Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 603 (Bingham Mountain Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Monday.

Route 643 (Entry Run) – Replacing several pipes. Road closed to all traffic from Route 642 (Taylor Mountain Road) to the end of the road. Anticipated completion Aug. 14.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131.5 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147. Expect slow moving vehicles on the right shoulder starting daily Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly starting Friday.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

(NEW) Various Routes – Pavement marking operations on the routes listed below. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures nightly.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 33 (Spotswood Trail)

Route 33 (Louisa Road/Jefferson Highway) from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Hanover County line

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) from Route 250 (Three Notched Road) to the town of Louisa

Route 250 (Three Notched Road) from the Fluvanna County line to the Goochland County line

Route 522 (Cross County Road) from Gum Spring to the Spotsylvania County line

Madison County

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to the Greene County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road/Wolftown-Hood Road) – Mowing operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to the Greene County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 231 (S Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Mowing operations from Route 230 (Orange Road) to the Orange County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 231 (N Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Mowing operations from Business Route 29 (Main Street) to the Rappahannock County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 611 (Gold Dale Road) and Route 729 (Tannery Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Installation of rumble strips from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to Route 600 (Mount Sharon Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Installation of rumble strips from Gordonsville to Route 664 (Buzzard Hollow Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday nights from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 613 (Willy Miser Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 670 (Ridgeway Drive) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 628 (Clifton Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 627 (Clarks Mountain Road) to 1.3-mile south of Route 627. Expect alternating lane closures Friday.

(NEW) Route 632 (Montebello Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 700 (Old Rapidan Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Friday.

(NEW) Route 639 (Madison Run Road/Mallorys Ford Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to the Louisa County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 655 (Jacksontown Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 20 (Constitution Highway) to Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 662 (Oakshade Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 612 (Monrovia Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 665 (Hardwick Mountain Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 20 (Constitution Highway) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from Page County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Aug. 28. Use alternate routes.

(NEW) Various Routes – Pavement marking operations on the routes listed below. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures nightly.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) from the Page County line to the Fauquier County line

Route 231 (F T Valley Road) from Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line

Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) from the Culpeper County line to Sperrville

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

