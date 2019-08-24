Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Aug. 26-30

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Labor Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted from noon Friday, Aug. 30 to noon Tuesday, Sept. 3. A list of Culpeper District closures that will remain in place is available online.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge work at mile marker 121 over Route 20.

· One eastbound lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

· The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit 121B ramp to northbound Route 20 will also be closed.

· The exit 121A ramp to southbound Route 20 will remain open to traffic.

· Anticipate brief traffic stops on Route 20.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound between mile markers 100 and 131 for bridge deck cleaning and pothole patching. Expect lane closures between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., Monday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal installation at the intersection of Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive). Expect alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Alternating north and southbound left lane closures between Route 1106 (Teel Lane) and Route 745 (Poor House Road), Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for cleaning drop inlets.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Northbound resurfacing operations between Route 699 (Boaz Road) and Route 692 (Plank Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree trimming operations between Route 795 (Hardware Street) and Route 712 (Coles Rolling Road). Expect delays due to alternating, mobile lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1601 (Meriwether Drive) and Route 1636 (Holkham Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Rehabilitation of bridge over Halls Creek. Road closed near Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Aug. 30.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at the intersection of Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 633 (Norman Road) – Pipe installation between Route 850 (Alphin Lane) and Route 1035 (Rillhurst Drive). Road closed on Monday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; detour in place.

(NEW) Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road) – Pipe installation between Route 29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 699 (Keyser Road). Road closed on Tuesday and Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.; detour in place.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

· Starting Aug. 25, overnight lane closures with brief traffic stops of up to 20 minutes are required to safely move the beams into place over the travel lanes. Utility crews will also work during some of the traffic stops to run overhead wires across Route 15/17/29.

· Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly northbound lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday for final project tasks.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Ditching and shoulder work between Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) and Route 674 (Lunsford Road). One way traffic controlled by flaggers; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Paving operations between the Albemarle County line and Route 636 (Nahor Manor Road). Expect nightly lane closures Sunday and Monday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound between mile markers 131 to 136 for bridge deck cleaning and pothole patching. Expect lane closures between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., Monday through Wednesday.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Paving operations between Route 655 (Weyburn Road) and Liberty Mills Road. Expect lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Paving operations between Route 663 (True Blue Road) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between Route 635 (Chester Gap Road) and Route 610 (Virginia Pines Lane) duing pipe cleaning Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Mowing operations along highway shoulders between Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road) and the Culpeper County line. Be alert for slow-moving equipment along the shoulders Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

