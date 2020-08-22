Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Aug. 24-28

Published Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, 1:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Expect flagging operations on Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road) for preliminary engineering and survey work.

Expect flagging operations on Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) near Cardinal Drive and Templeton Circle for preliminary engineering and survey work.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Shoulder repairs between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 744 (Hunt Club Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Northbound resurfacing operations between Route 1575 (Austin Drive) and the Greene County line. Expect alternating northbound lane closures starting Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Resurfacing operations in both directions from Route 786 (Ivy Depot Road) to Route 1641 (West Leigh Drive). Expect nightly lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations in both directions near the I-64 interchange at mile marker 107 (Crozet). Expect nightly lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Extending northbound left turn lane at Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road). Southbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 640 (Monumental Mill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to Route 628 (Butler Store Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Westbound resurfacing operations between Delaplane and Markham. Expect alternating westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday through Friday. Westbound exit 18 ramp to Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) closed Tuesday and Wednesday night for resurfacing. Obey traffic controls and be alert for vehicles and workers near the open travel lane.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 13 and mile marker 36. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound brush removal operations between mile marker 28 and mile marker 27. Westbound left lane closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Business Route 29 – Road work near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Northbound right lane closed south of Alwington Boulevard. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 684 (Lees Ridge Road) and Route 1013 (Burke Lane). Southbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Resurfacing operations from 0.7-mile east of Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. On Tuesday, the ramp connecting from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will open to traffic. The temporary detour via Route 643 (Meetze Road) will be removed. Motorists will also notice traffic pattern changes on Business Route 15/17/29. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 643 (Entry Run) – Replacing several pipes. Road closed to all traffic from Route 642 (Taylor Mountain Road) to the end of the road. Anticipated completion Aug. 28.

(NEW) Various Routes – Pavement marking operations on the routes listed below. Be alert for slow moving vehicles nightly:

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) from the Albemarle County line to Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road)

Business Route 33 in Stanardsville

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) from the Rockingham County line to Route 29 (Seminole Trail)

Route 230 (Madison Road) from Stanardsville to the Greene County line

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131.5 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147. Mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) to the Hanover County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Cross County Road/Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Interstate 64 to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions nightly Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

(NEW) Route 636 (Dunkum Store Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 726 (Lightwood Road). Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 645 (Poplar Avenue) – Pipe replacement. Road closed to through traffic Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 651 (Cales Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) to the Orange County line. Expect lane closures Friday.

(NEW) Route 678 (Hanback Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 691 (Old Louisa Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 719 (Days Bridge Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect lane closures Friday.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions nightly Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road/Orange Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 611 (Gold Dale Road) and Route 729 (Tannery Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect brief traffic stops near Route 692 (Burr Hill Road) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Ditch cleaning operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the Albemarle County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 612 (Monrovia Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 651 (Thornhill Road) to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

(NEW) Route 650 (Independence Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect lane closures Monday.

(NEW) Route 661 (Daniel Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 612 (Monrovia Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect lane closures Wednesday.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pipe replacement at Route 651 (Atkins Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and Sperryville. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Sept. 11. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments