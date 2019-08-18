Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Aug. 19-23

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge work at mile marker 121 over Route 20.

· One eastbound lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

· The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit 121B ramp to northbound Route 20 will also be closed.

· The exit 121A ramp to southbound Route 20 will remain open to traffic.

· Anticipate brief traffic stops on Route 20.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree trimming operations between Route 705 (Fieldcrest Drive) and the town of Scottsville. Expect delays due to alternating, mobile lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) – Northbound resurfacing operations between the Nelson County line and Route 804 (Thackers Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1601 (Meriwether Drive) and Route 1636 (Holkham Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Rehabilitation of bridge over Halls Creek. Road closed near Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Aug. 30.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at the intersection of Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Pipe installation near Brandy Station Park and Ride Wednesday and Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Expect delays northbound. Southbound drivers are advised to use Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) to access Route 29 in Elkwood via Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road).

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming between mile markers 16 and 31. Expect shoulder closures and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

· On Aug. 20, southbound traffic on Business Route 15/17/29, coming from Warrenton, will shift right between Alwington Boulevard and Route 15/17/29. Drivers should expect brief traffic stops while crews adjust traffic control devices.

· Northbound drivers on Business Route 15/17/29 should be prepared for a new traffic pattern soon. Traffic will shift left into the median between Route 15/17/29 and Alwington Boulevard. VDOT will announce a date for this shift.

· Starting Aug. 25, overnight lane closures with brief traffic stops of up to 20 minutes are required to safely move the beams into place over the travel lanes. Utility crews will also work during some of the traffic stops to run overhead wires across Route 15/17/29.

· Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Roadwork under VDOT permit between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Whipkey Drive. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly northbound lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday for final project tasks.

(NEW) Route 690 (Cannonball Gate Road) – Pipe installation at Cedar Run near Fargo Lane. Road closed to through traffic Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Milling and paving operations between the Albemarle County line and Route 636 (Nahor Manor Road). Expect nightly lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of Route 15 (James Madison Highway) bridge over I-64 at Zion Crossroads near mile marker 136. Expect alternating lane closure in both directions between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) – Rehabilitating bridge over White Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Paving operations between Route 655 (Weyburn Road) and Liberty Mills Road. Expect lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

