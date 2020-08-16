Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Aug. 17-21

Published Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, 2:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Alternating lane closures in both directions between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at mile marker 120 for inspection of the Fifth Street overpass.

(UPDATE) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Pothole patching operations from the Nelson County line to Scottsville. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from Route 649 (Proffit Road) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Charlottesville City limits to the Nelson County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Alternating lane closures in both directions between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday and Friday between the Route 250 interchange and the Route 601 exit ramp for inspection of the Route 250 overpass.

Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Mowing operations from Route 1116 (Riverbend Drive) to Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Pavement-marking operations from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to Route 615 (Lindsay Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Mobile work zone from Route 650 (Gasoline Alley) to Route 3431 (Greenbrier Drive). Expect mobile lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

(NEW) Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 643 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 852. Expect daily lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Culpeper County

Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Extending northbound left turn lane at Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road). Southbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 638 (Alum Springs Road) – Shoulder stone operations from Route 633 (Drogheda Church Road) to Route 729 (Eggbornville Road). Expect alternating lane closures on Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 640 (Monumental Mill Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to Route 628 (Butler Store Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday.

(UPDATE) Various Routes – Pavement marking operations on the routes listed below. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures nightly Sunday through Wednesday.

Business Route 15 (Orange Road) from Laurel Street to Main Street

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) from the town of Culpeper to the Orange County line

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) from the town of Culpeper to Route 211 (Lee Highway)

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway/Sperryville Pike) from the Orange County line to the Rappahannock County line

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Alternating westbound lane closures between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday for paving operations. Obey traffic controls and be alert for vehicles and workers near the open travel lane

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Business Route 29 – Road work near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Northbound right lane closed south of Alwington Boulevard. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect nightly lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) – Shoulder stone operations Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be controlled by flagging with alternating lane closures.

(UPDATE) Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Resurfacing and striping operations from Route 605 (Dumfries Road) to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 636 (Stoney Road) – Road closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Route 674 (Green Road) on Wednesday and Thursday to replace a culvert pipe under the roadway. Use alternate routes.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) – Shoulder stone operations Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic will be controlled by flagging with alternating lane closures.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Use caution while traffic adjusts to new traffic pattern.

Temporary detour via Meetze Road: Crews have begun constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29.

Crews have begun constructing the ramp from the roundabout on the west (Warrenton) side of the project connecting to the acceleration ramp to southbound Route 15/17/29 toward Opal. While the ramp is under construction, motorists on the east (Lord Fairfax Community College) side of the project intending to go south on Route 15/17/29 toward Opal will be temporarily detoured via northbound Route 15/17/29 to Route 643 (Meetze Road) to southbound Route 15/17/29. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day.

Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement-marking operations from the Albemarle County line to Route 690 (Fredericksburg Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday through Sunday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 643 (Entry Run) – Replacing several pipes. Road closed to all traffic from Route 642 (Taylor Mountain Road) to the end of the road. Anticipated completion Aug. 28.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131.5 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147. Mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road to be installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late September.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions nightly Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 231 (S Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 231 (N Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from Business Route 29 (Main Street) to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 611 (Gold Dale Road) and Route 729 (Tannery Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Sept. 11. Use alternate routes.

Various Routes – Pavement marking operations on the routes listed below. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures nightly:

Route 211 (Lee Highway) from the Page County line to the Fauquier County line

Route 231 (F T Valley Road) from Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line

Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) from the Culpeper County line to Sperrville

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments