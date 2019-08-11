Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Aug. 12-16

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Paving operations westbound between mile marker 124 and 120. Expect nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. between the Rivanna River bridge and the bridge over Route 780 (Old Lynchburg Road). Expect intermittent ramp closures for resurfacing. Anticipated completion Aug. 16.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge work at mile marker 121 over Route 20.

· Expect nightly lane closures for preliminary project tasks Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Left lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 through 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19. The entrance ramp from Route 20 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 exit 121B ramp to northbound Route 20 will also be closed. The exit 121A ramp to southbound Route 20 will remain open to traffic.

· Anticipate brief traffic stops on Route 20.

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) – Northbound resurfacing operations between the Nelson County line and Route 804 (Thackers Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Slope investigation between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

Route 601 (Old Garth Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1601 (Meriwether Drive) and Route 1636 (Holkham Drive). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Rehabilitation of bridge over Halls Creek. Road closed near Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Aug. 30.

(NEW) Route 1206 (Orchard Drive) – Pipe replacement near Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road). Road closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. Road will remain closed overnight Wednesday.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

(UPDATE) Various Routes – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures on the following roads on the days listed below:

· Monday: Route 1025 (Ipswich Place), Route 1027 (Ivy Ridge Road), Route 1530 (Audubon Drive), Route 1531 (Dundee Road)

· Tuesday: Route 674 (Break Heart Road/Sugar Ridge Road), Route 1543 (Spring Lake Drive), Route 1573 (Windrift Drive)

· Wednesday and Thursday: Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike/Blackwell Hollow Road) between Via Lane and Boonesville

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Pipe replacement between Route 748 (Bruces lane and Route 763 (Saint Jameson Road).

· Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

· Road closed to through traffic from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

· Road will remain reduced to one lane on Wednesday.

· Use Route 784 (Western Outer Loop) to Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to get around the closure.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations in both directions between mile marker 29 and 35. Expect shoulder closures and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday.

Interstate 66 – Tree trimming between mile markers 14 and 27. Expect shoulder closures and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Repairing westbound guardrail at mile marker 22. Left lane closed Tuesday.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road). Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Inspection of bridge over Cedar Run. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Whipkey Drive. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly northbound lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Friday for final project tasks.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Pipe work between Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) and Route 674 (Lunsford Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Obey parking restrictions. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 8.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Milling and paving operations between the Albemarle County line and Route 636 (Nahor Manor Road). Expect nightly lane closures Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Paving operations between Route 663 (Owens Creek Road) and Erins Way. Expect lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 669 (Ellisville Drive) – Rehabilitating bridge over White Creek. Road closed to through traffic through mid-August. Follow posted detour.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Paving operations between Route 655 (Weyburn Road) and Liberty Mills Road. Expect lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 663 (True Blue Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Vegetation control from Sperryville to Rediviva. Right lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Vegetation control between Route 231 (F T Valley Road) and the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

