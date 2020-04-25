Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of April 27-May 1

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT's website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance on the in both directions over Route 20 and the eastbound bridge over Route 29:

Expect intermittent lane closures on I-64 at all three bridges for final inspection from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. April 27-30.

Expect lane closures on Route 29 and Route 20 underneath the bridges for demobilization tasks.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound roadside maintenance between mile marker 107 and mile marker 114. Left lane closed Monday through Saturday (May 2) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 627 (Porters Road) and Route 626 (Langhorne Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 621 (Wolf Trap Road) and Route 769 (Vincennes Road). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use alternate routes.

(NEW) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Resurfacing operations near the James River bridge in Scottsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Mowing operations from the Buckingham County line to Charlottesville. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Expect intermittent lane closures on Route 20 near I-64 while the contractor removes equipment and demobilizes.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Expect intermittent lane closures on Route 20 near I-64 while the contractor removes equipment and demobilizes.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect left lane closures in both directions from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Median crossovers closed. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Mowing operations from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 240 (Crozet Avenue/Three Notched Road) – Mowing operations from Miller School Road to Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Ivy Road) – Mowing operations from Afton to the Route 29/250 ramp. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1636 (Holkham Drive) to Route 1601 (Meriweather Drive). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 712 (Plank Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 778 (Johnsons Road) to Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 795 (James Monroe Parkway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 620 (Rolling Road) to Route 734 (Bishop Hill Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 851 (Dominion Drive) – Road closed to through traffic at entrance to 29th Place Shopping Center due to failing pipe. Nearby utilities must be relocated before replacement activities can begin.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Intersection improvements at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect workers in the median and intermittent left-turn lane closures during off-peak travel times. Anticipated completion June 19.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. One eastbound lane closed Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and expect shoulder closures in both directions.

Interstate 66 – Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 25 and mile marker 35. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Thursday.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Northbound: Intermittent nighttime lane closures

Southbound: Intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Replacing multiple pipes between the Warren County line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 776 (Landmark School Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 629 (Bull Run Mountain Road) to the Loudoun County line. Expect lane closures Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

Route 627 (Bacon Hollow Road) – Resurfacing operations from Hawk Lane to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures through Tuesday.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion July 10.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various Routes – Bridge deck sweeping in both directions on bridges over I-64. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

Business Route 29 (Main Street) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work in both directions between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 626 (Gibbs Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 626 (Gibbs Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect lane closures on Thursday.

(NEW) Route 635 (Mount Zion Church Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 634 (Oak Park Road) to Route 614 (John Tucker Road). Expect lane closures starting Friday.

(NEW) Route 707 (Pine Hill Road) – Preliminary engineering work near the bridge over the Hughes River. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 731 (Roebuck Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 607 (Elly Road) to the dead end. Expect lane closures on Thursday.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germana Highway) – Installation of rumble strips between the Spotsylvania County line and Route 760 (College Drive). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pipe work between Route 725 (Hook Road) and Route 628 (Clifton Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 655 (Weyburn Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Roadside maintenance from Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) to the Madison County line. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Roadside maintenance from Route 231 (F T Valley Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

