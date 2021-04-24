Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of April 26-30

Published Saturday, Apr. 24, 2021, 3:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Diverging Diamond Interchange: Expect workers near the travel lanes on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64 for initial construction tasks Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance at mile marker 115. Right shoulder closed Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load between mile marker 146 and mile marker 99. Be alert for slow moving westbound vehicles Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping operations in both directions from mile marker 123 to mile marker 128. Be alert for slow moving vehicles and expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers between Scottsville and the Nelson County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Brush removal operations from Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) to Route 726 (James River Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Southbound right turn lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Southbound right lane closed from Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended) to Route 1870 (Ambrose Commons Drive) starting Monday. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

(NEW) Route 635 (Miller School Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1761 (Retriever Run) to Route 681 (Ragged Mountain Drive). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad. Road closed at bridge during inspection Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 651 (Free State Road) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad. Road closed at bridge during inspection Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) – Inspection of two bridges over the railroad. One bridge closed at a time for inspection Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive). Southbound traffic will use center lane.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Business Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Main Street to Route 762 (Brandy Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Culpeper to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Madison County line to Route 299 (Madison Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work between Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) and Route 299 (Madison Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to Route 621 (Colvin Road). Eastbound right lane closed Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Culpeper to Route 211 (Lee Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 299 (Madison Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 29 (James Monroe Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Brush removal operations from the Orange County line to Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Culpeper to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 630 (Jamesons Mill Road) – Installation of pipe between Route 631 (Muddy Run Lane) and Route 640 (Ryland Chapel Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 15 and mile marker 33 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Landscaping work in the median between mile marker 18 and mile marker 33. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Pavement marking operations from both connections of Route 15/29. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Extension of right turn lane at Route 698 (O’Bannon Road). Right lane closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Warrenton to Interstate 66. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Brush removal operations from Route 777 (Old Zion Road) and Route 628 (Dupont Road). Northbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Intermittent southbound left lane closures.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Stafford County line to Opal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 29 (Lee Highway) to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 17 (Winchester Road) to The Plains. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Bridge work at Interstate 66. Northbound right lane closed under the I-66 bridges. Speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 702 (Rock Hill Mill Road/Frogtown Road) – Installation of pipe. Road closed to through traffic Wednesday starting at 7:30 a.m. Pipe is located about 0.8-mile west of Route 709 (Zulla Road).

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Rockingham County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147. Mobile left lane closure in both directions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 147 to mile marker 136. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load between mile marker 146 and mile marker 99. Be alert for slow moving westbound vehicles Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

(NEW) Route 208 (Courthouse Road/Davis Highway) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers between Route 642 (Old Bickley Town Road) and the town of Mineral. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Brush removal operations from Route 663 (True Blue Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pipe work between Route 621 (Church Hill Road) and Route 636 (River Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Installation of pavement markers from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Brush removal from Route 231 (F T Valley Road) to Route 604 (Round Hill Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments