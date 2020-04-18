Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of April 20-24

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge work over Route 29 at exit 118.

Until 6 a.m. April 20:

o Eastbound I-64 at the bridge over Route 29 will be reduced to one lane.

o The entrance ramp from southbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 Exit 118B ramp to northbound Route 29 will also be closed.

o Exit 118A ramp to southbound Route 29 will remain open to traffic.

o Expect lane closures on Route 29 near the I-64 interchange.

April 20-24:

o Expect intermittent lane closures on eastbound I-64 and Route 29 while the contractor removes equipment and demobilizes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound roadside maintenance between mile marker 107 and mile marker 114. Left lane closed Saturday (April 18) and Monday through Saturday (April 25) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Expect intermittent lane closures on Route 20 near I-64 while the contractor removes equipment and demobilizes.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect left lane closures in both directions from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Median crossovers closed. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Hilton Heights Road. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Drainage work between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 801 (Rock Branch Lane). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Tree trimming operations from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad near Belvedere Boulevard. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 678 (Owensville Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1636 (Holkham Drive) to Route 1601 (Meriweather Drive). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 712 (Plank Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 778 (Johnsons Road) to Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal work. Follow flagger and police directions Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 851 (Dominion Drive) – Road closed to through traffic at entrance to 29th Place Shopping Center due to failing pipe. Nearby utilities must be relocated before replacement activities can begin.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 617 (Raccoon Ford Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road). Road closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Use Route 652 as detour.

(NEW) Various Routes – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the routes listed below:

Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive)

Route 1026 (J Bren Court)

Route 1027 (Trey Compton Court)

Route 1104 (Rolling Hills Drive)

Route 1112 (East Court)

Route 1120 (Pelham View Drive)

Route 1121 (Hawthorne Avenue)

Route 1122 (Ivy Lane)

Route 1123 (Sweetwater Court)

Route 1131 (Springfield Circle)

Route 1132 (Old Village Court)

Route 1133 (Lindsay Court)

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge work in both directions over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) in Delaplane. Expect daytime lane closures in both directions.

Interstate 66 – Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 16 and mile marker 27.5. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Friday.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Northbound: Intermittent nighttime lane closures

Southbound: Intermittent lane closures from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. the following day

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Shoulder work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and Route 699 (Merry Oaks Lane). Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Drainage work between Route 674 (Old Alexandria Turnpike) and Route 1045 (Mongoose Court). Southbound right lane closed Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Replacing multiple pipes between the Warren County line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 604 (Burwell Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 605 (Dumfries Road) to Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect lane closures Monday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

Route 698 (Obannon Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 17 (Winchester Road) to Kenthurst Lane. Expect lane closures Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 776 (Landmark School Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 629 (Bull Run Mountain Road) to the Loudoun County line. Expect lane closures Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1439 (Ashley Drive) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays on Route 53 and Route 618. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 627 (Bacon Hollow Road) – Resurfacing operations from Hawk Lane to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday.

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion July 10.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping in both directions between mile marker 132 and mile marker 136. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Pipe replacement between the town of Louisa and Route 644 (Mount Airy Road). Road closed to through traffic Monday through Friday. Use Route 767 (School Bus Road) to Route 22/208 as detour.

Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Christopher Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 30.

(NEW) Various Routes – Bridge deck sweeping in both directions on bridges over I-64. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Madison County

Business Route 29 (Main Street) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Liberty Trail. Two-way traffic maintained via lane shifts. Follow traffic controls Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work at Estes Lane. Expect alternating northbound lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday.

Orange County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations near Gordonsville. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pipe installation between Route 607 (Carpenters Mill Road) and Route 644 (Burnley Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 655 (Weyburn Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the North Fork Thornton River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 24.

(NEW) Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures Thursday through Saturday.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

