Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of April 19-23

Published Saturday, Apr. 17, 2021, 12:00 am

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Diverging Diamond Interchange: Expect workers near the travel lanes on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64 for initial construction tasks Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations in both directions from mile marker 100 to mile marker 130. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles on the shoulder from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign work in both directions between mile marker 118 and mile marker 131. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles on the shoulder from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load between mile marker 146 and mile marker 99. Be alert for slow moving westbound vehicles Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping operations in both directions from mile marker 103 to mile marker 131. Be alert for slow moving vehicles and expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 6 (Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit between the Fluvanna County line and Route 20 (Valley Street). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 20 (Valley Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 6 (Main Street) to the Buckingham County line. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Brush removal operations from Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) to Route 726 (James River Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Southbound right turn lane closed and expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Interstate 64 to Route 877 (Stagecoach Road). Southbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Southbound right lane closed from Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended) to Route 1870 (Ambrose Commons Drive) starting Monday. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

(NEW) Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1761 (Retriever Run) to Route 681 (Ragged Mountain Drive). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 673 (Slam Gate Road) – Pipe replacement about 0.2-mile from Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Business Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Main Street to Route 762 (Brandy Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Culpeper to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Madison County line to Route 299 (Madison Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work between Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) and Route 299 (Madison Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations in both directions from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations from Route 1072 (Kelly Court) to the Rappahannock County line. Westbound left lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Culpeper to Route 211 (Lee Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Pipe installation between Route 640 (Ryland Chapel Road) and Route 708 (Hazel River Church Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Pipe installation between Route 726 (Little Fork Church Road) and Route 624 (Oak Shade Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 299 (Madison Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 29 (James Monroe Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 638 (Cherry Hill Road) and Route 633 (Stonehouse Mountain Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 23 and mile marker 30 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement patching operations between mile marker 15 and mile marker 16. Eastbound right lane closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement patching operations at mile marker 16. Westbound right lane closed Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement patching operations between mile marker 16 and mile marker 17. Eastbound right lane closed Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement patching operations between mile marker 20 and mile marker 21. Eastbound right lane closed Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement patching operations between mile marker 24 and mile marker 25. Eastbound right lane closed Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement patching operations between mile marker 28 and mile marker 29. Eastbound right lane closed Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Pavement patching operations at mile marker 36. Westbound right lane closed Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Warrenton to Interstate 66. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Brush removal operations from Route 777 (Old Zion Road) and Route 628 (Dupont Road). Northbound left lane closed Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Intermittent southbound left lane closures.

(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Pavement marking operations from Interstate 66 to Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 17 (Winchester Road) to the Clarke County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 17 (Winchester Road) to the Warren County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Pavement marking operations from The Plains to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 29 (Lee Highway) to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 17 (Winchester Road) to The Plains. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Bridge work at Interstate 66. Northbound right lane closed under the I-66 bridges. Speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). One northbound left-turn lane closed Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping operations from mile marker 132 to mile marker 138. Be alert for slow moving vehicles and expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 147 to mile marker 136. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load between mile marker 146 and mile marker 99. Be alert for slow moving westbound vehicles Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign work in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 145. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles on the shoulder from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Mowing operations between Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road) and Route 692 (Riverview Lane). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Brush removal operations from the town of Gordonsville to Route 639 (Chicken Mountain Road). Southbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pipe work between Route 621 (Church Hill Road) and Route 636 (River Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder maintenance from Sperryville to Skyline Drive. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 1072 (Kelly Court) to the Rappahannock County line. Westbound left lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Installation of pavement markers from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Brush removal operations from Route 630 (Hittles Mill Road) to the Warren County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Shoulder maintenance from Route 231 (F T Valley Road) to Route 211 (Lee Highway). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

