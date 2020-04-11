Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of April 13-17

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound bridge work over Route 29 at exit 118. Expect week-long lane and ramp closures.

Starting at 9 a.m. April 13 and continuing until 6 a.m. April 20:

o Eastbound I-64 at the bridge over Route 29 will be reduced to one lane.

o The entrance ramp from southbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 and the eastbound I-64 Exit 118B ramp to northbound Route 29 will also be closed.

o Exit 118A ramp to southbound Route 29 will remain open to traffic.

o Expect lane closures on Route 29 near the I-64 interchange.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound roadside maintenance between mile marker 107 and mile marker 114. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Drainage work between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103. Left lane closed in both directions Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Expect left lane closures in both directions from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive. Median crossovers closed. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Debris removal operations near Route 649 (Proffit Road). Southbound right lane closed. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Drainage work between Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) and Gold Eagle Drive. Left shoulders closed in both directions Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be alert for crews working in the median.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Tree trimming operations from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 851 (Dominion Drive) – Road closed to through traffic at entrance to 29th Place Shopping Center due to failing pipe. Nearby utilities must be relocated before replacement activities can begin.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Carver School Lane to the Route 29 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flaggers Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Westbound resurfacing operations between mile marker 21 to mile marker 18.5 (Delaplane to Markham). Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Debris removal operations in both directions between mile marker 15 and mile marker 17.5. Expect vehicles on the right shoulder Monday through Friday.

Interstate 66 – Work on the shoulder. Eastbound right shoulder closed at mile marker 30 Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Route 15 (Lee Highway) – Roadside maintenance in both directions from Cedar Run Drive to the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent nighttime lane closures

Expect intermittent daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 605 (Dumfries Road) to Academic Avenue. Expect lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 604 (Burwell Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 605 (Dumfries Road) to Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 643 (Meetze Road) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 674 (Lunsford Road) and Route 670 (Old Meetze Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 698 (Obannon Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 17 (Winchester Road) to Kenthurst Lane. Expect lane closures Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 776 (Landmark School Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 629 (Bull Run Mountain Road) to the Loudoun County line. Expect lane closures Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect daytime flagging operations on weekdays. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

Route 670 (Preddy Creek Road) – Replacing large pipe structure that carries Preddy Creek under the road. Road closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion July 10.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Roadside maintenance in both directions between mile marker 132 and mile marker 147.5. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Christopher Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 30.

Madison County

(NEW) Business Route 29 (Main Street) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Shoulder repairs from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Resurfacing operations near Gordonsville traffic circle. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Inspection of bridge over Mine Run. Expect lane closures Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Expect flagging operations, traffic pattern changes and shoulder closures. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 655 (Weyburn Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 619 (Sunnyside Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 624 (Tower Road) and Route 692 (Old Lawyers Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Roadside maintenance between Route 231 (F T Valley Road) and the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the North Fork Thornton River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow posted detour. Anticipated completion April 24.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

