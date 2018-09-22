Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 24-28

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Bridge work in both directions on the Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) bridge over I-64 between mile marker 119 and 120. Expect lane closures 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

Interstate 64 – Eastbound sign installation between mile marker 123 and 125. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Westbound sign installation between mile marker 126 and 124. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Overnight bridge work at the following locations:

· Westbound between mile marker 124 and 123. Right lane closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Left lane closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday

· Eastbound between mile marker 126 and 127. Right lane closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Milling and paving operations from the Greene County line to just south of Route 641 (Burnley Station Road). Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Northbound utility work from Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road) to Cypress Drive. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Southbound shoulder repairs from Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road) to Route 1570 (Northside Drive). Right lane closed Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Southbound shoulder repairs from Route 763 (Dickerson Lane) to Route 641 (Frays Mills Road). Right lane closed Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 717 (Secretarys Sand Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over South Fork of the Hardware River. Road closed to through traffic Aug. 6-Dec. 14. Use alternate routes.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday Morning

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

· 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday

Interstate 66 – Milling and paving operations between mile marker 29 and 25. Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.

· 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday

· 6 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 725 (Truckers Lane). Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday

· Thursday 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. Friday

· Friday 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Saturday

· Saturday 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. Sunday

· Sunday 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Monday

Route 657 (Kings Hill Road) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 658 (Cemetery Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 724 (Sage Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 731 intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 616 (Union Mills Road) – Emergency pipe replacement at Steger Creek. Road closed to through traffic between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 600 (South Boston Road). Follow posted detour.

Greene County

Route 617 (Dunnes Shop Road) – Paving operations between 743 (Advance Mills Road) and Route 633 (Amicus Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 631 (Haneytown Road) – Replacement of bridge over Haneytown Creek. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion in mid-February 2019.

Louisa County

Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) – Replacement of bridge over Cub Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion Nov. 22.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Southbound paving and line painting operations between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and the Greene County line. Expect lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 607 (Ridgeview Road) – Paving operations between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 730 (Coop Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal work at Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect alternating eastbound and westbound shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Milling operations on the mountain pass from 0.3-mile east of the Page County line to about three miles east of the Page County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging with a pilot vehicle Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Contractor working to install temporary median crossover. Expect lane closures in each direction Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Westbound traffic will switch to eastbound left lane by early October. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion July 2019.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

