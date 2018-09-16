Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Sept. 17-21

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Bridge work in both directions on the Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) bridge over I-64 between mile marker 119 and 120. Expect lane closures 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound sign installation between mile marker 123 and 125. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound sign installation between mile marker 126 and 124. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from mile marker 118 to mile marker 87.5. Expect slow moving vehicles from 9:30 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Southbound milling and paving operations from the Greene County line to just south of Route 641 (Burnley Station Road). Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29/250 Bypass – Southbound milling and paving operations from Route 654 (Barracks Road) to Interstate 64. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. for paving and line painting.

(NEW) Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) – Bridge deck repairs on bridge over Route 29/250 bypass neaer Route 855 (Faulconer Drive). Expect delays Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 717 (Secretarys Sand Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over South Fork of the Hardware River. Road closed to through traffic Aug. 6-Dec. 14. Use alternate routes.

Various Routes – Soil boring. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

· Interstate 64 at mile markers 118, 124 and 125

· Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) between Route 803 (Goodloe Lane) and Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnkpike)

· Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road)

· Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended) at the ramp from Route 29

· Route 250 (Richmond Road) from Peter Jefferson Parkway to Route 1146 (Hunters Way)

· Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road)

· Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) near Route 1569 (Cardinal Drive)

· Route 1494 (Riggory Ridge Road) at Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 649 (Proffit Road)

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday Morning

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

· 8 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday Morning

Interstate 66 – Milling and paving operations between mile marker 29 and 25. Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m.

· 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday

· 6 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Eastbound and westbound sign installation between mile marker 22 and 25. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Eastbound and westbound sign installation between mile marker 31 and 33. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement investigation between Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road). Expect lane closures in both directions Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 661 (School House Road). Use caution in work zone Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Paving operations between Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) and Frontage Route 275 (Willow Hill Road). Expect lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 628 (Bust Head Road) – Bridge inspection over Route 55 (John Marshall Highway). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 657 (Kings Hill Road) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 658 (Cemetery Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 724 (Sage Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 731 intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Southbound paving operations between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 617 (Dunnes Shop Road) – Paving operations between 743 (Advance Mills Road) and Route 633 (Amicus Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 631 (Haneytown Road) – Replacement of bridge over Haneytown Creek. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion in mid-February 2019.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 615 (Zion Road) – Bridge substructure repairs over Interstate 64. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) – Replacement of bridge over Cub Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion Nov. 22.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Southbound paving and line painting operations between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and the Greene County line. Expect lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 607 (Ridgeview Road) – Paving operations between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 730 (Coop Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal work at Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect alternating eastbound and westbound shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming operations between Route 644 (Buzzard Hollow Road) and Route 652 (Woodroof Road). Be alert for workers near travel lanes Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations at Route 636 (Schoolhouse Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Milling operations on the mountain pass from 0.3-mile east of the Page County line to about three miles east of the Page County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging with a pilot vehicle Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Eastbound traffic will use right lane. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion July 2019.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web