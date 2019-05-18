Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Scheduled work for the week of May 20-24

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel from noon Friday, May 24 until noon Tuesday, May 28.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations on shoulders both eastbound and westbound between mile marker 100 and 131. Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use cation when traveling through work zones.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadway sweeping operations in both eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 103 and 131. Alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use cation when traveling through work zones.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 726 (James River Road) and Route 795 (Hardware Street). Alternating lane closures. Expect delays Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck rehabilitation on I-66 bridges over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road). Expect lane closures in both directions Monday through Thursday for milling of the bridge decks. Extended lane closures will begin Sunday, May 12. See news release for more information.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions for the majority of the project.

(NEW) Route 17 (Winchester Road) – Maintenance of railroad crossing between Route 712 (Delaplane Grade Road) and Route 623 (Rokeby Road). All lanes closed. Use alternate routes Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Mobile pothole patching operations in the northbound right lane between Route 15/17/29 (Lee Highway) and Interstate 66. Expect delays Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations from town of Warrenton limits to the Culpeper County line. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road) – Milling operations between Route 802 (Springs Road) and Route 211 (Lee Highway). All lanes closed. Use alternate routes Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Expect intermittent flagging operations for material and equipment delivery at construction office. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs between Route 643 (Mutton Hollow Road) and the Route 636 (Goose Pond Road). Alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations on shoulders both east and westbound lanes between mile marker 133 and 148. Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use cation when traveling through work zones.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadway sweeping operations both east and westbound lanes between mile marker 131 and 136. Alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use cation when traveling through work zones.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadway sweeping operations between Route 250 (Three Notch Road) and the Fluvanna County line. Alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use cation when traveling through work zones.

Rappahannock County

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound right lane on bridge is open to traffic. Expect left lane closures through the end of the month for removal of the temporary crossover.

Route 642 (Viewtown Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 640 (Forest Grove Road) and Route 611 (Waterford Road). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

