Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for weeks of Dec. 21-25 and Dec. 28-Jan. 1

Highway work scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones on interstates and other major routes from noon Thursday, Dec. 24 until noon Monday, Dec. 28 and again from noon Thursday, Dec. 31 until noon Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

VDOT and contract crews are working to remove downed trees and other debris from the ice storm on Dec. 16. Be alert for mobile lane closures and pay attention to work zone signs.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Reconfiguration of Interstate 64 interchange: New traffic pattern is active. Southbound traffic is accessing eastbound I-64 via the new left turn lanes controlled by the traffic signal. Pay attention to the signs.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for workers on both shoulders Dec. 21-noon Dec. 24 and from noon Dec. 28 until noon Dec. 31.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over the railroad at mile marker 103. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 8 p.m. Dec. 30 until 6 a.m. Dec. 31.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hazel River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Inspection of overhead sign at mile marker 24. Expect alternating westbound lane closures from 7 p.m. Dec. 23 until 4 a.m. Dec. 24.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions and workers near the travel lanes Dec. 21-23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work between Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) and Route 790 (Boteler Road). Expect alternating lane closures Dec. 21-24 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Dec. 21-24 and Dec. 28-31.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for workers on both shoulders Dec. 21-noon Dec. 24 and from noon Dec. 28 until noon Dec. 31.

Madison County

Route 607 (Repton Mills Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.

Orange County

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

