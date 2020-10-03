Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for Week of Oct. 5-9

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) near Cardinal Drive and Templeton Circle: Expect flagging operations and alternating lanes closures Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations. Westbound left lane closed between mile marker 129 and mile marker 127 Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Business Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Utility work between Route 29/250 and Route 601 (Old Ivy Road). Expect shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive). Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Inspection of bridge over Mechunk Creek near the Louisa County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River near Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Right lane closed in both directions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River north of Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive). Right lane closed in both directions from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Route 29/250 – Northbound resurfacing operations between Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) and the Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) bridge over Route 29/250. Expect alternating northbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Garth Road) – Inspection of bridge over Mechums River. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Inspection of bridge over Meadow Creek near Melbourne Road. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 677 (Broomley Road) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad near Old Ballard Road. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) – Bridge work over Buck Mountain Creek near Route 601 (Free Union Road). Expect flagging operations during daytime hours Monday through Friday.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

(NEW) Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River near Route 641 (Frays Mill Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Various Routes – Signal work at various intersections. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the day listed below:

Tuesday: Route 29 at Route 1719 (Town Center Drive) and Holly Memorial Gardens

Tuesday: Route 29 at Route 1576 (Briarwood Drive) and Boulders Road

Tuesday: Route 29 at Route 1670 (Ashwood Boulevard)

Tuesday: Route 29 at Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard)

Wednesday: Route 29 at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road)

Wednesday: Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) at Rio Hill Center

Wednesday: Route 29 at Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road)

Thursday: Route 29 at Route 631 (Rio Road)

Thursday: Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) at Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive)

Thursday: Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) at the shopping center

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 621 (Riley Road) and Route 1073 (Leehigh Drive). Expect brief, intermittent westbound traffic stops Tuesday between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 606 (Novum Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closed between the Madison County line and Route 608 (Oakland Road) Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 610 (Eleys Ford Road) – Removal of debris from Rivanna River bridge at the Spotsylvania County line. Road closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Inspection of bridge over Broad Run at the Prince William County line. Right shoulder closed in both directions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion October 2020.

Business Route 17 (West Main Street) – Expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures between Frost Street and Grove Lane for curb and gutter work Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 29 – Roadwork near Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes. Obey traffic controls.

Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 15/29 (Lee Highway and the Prince William County line. Expect alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of bridge over Carys Creek near Route 672 (Carys Creek Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect new traffic pattern Oct. 5 and weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Route 618 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Inspection of bridge over Mechunk Creek near Route 759 (Sunny Field Lane). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 615 (Carysbrook Road) – Inspection of bridge over Rivanna River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Rehabilitating northbound bridge over Rapidan River at Madison County line. Extended lane closures begin Oct. 5. Right lane closed from 9 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Friday.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Main Street) – Signal work at Route 628 (Fredericksburg Avenue). Expect lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Signal work at Route 22/208 (East Main Street). Expect lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 208 (Courthouse Road) – Signal work at Main Street in Louisa. Expect lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Inspection of bridge over Lake Anna near Route 719 (Days Bridge Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Mineral Avenue) – Signal work at East First Street in Mineral. Expect lane closures from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 603 (Bowlers Mill Road) – Replacing bridge over South Anna River. Temporary road installed for traffic. Expect crews working near the bridge and intermittent flagging operations through late October.

(NEW) Route 622 (Moody Town Road) – Inspection of bridge near Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 629 (Cartersville Road) – Pipe replacement near Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road). Road closed Oct. 5-14. Follow detour using Route 640, Route 606 (Waltons Store Road) and Route 718 (Proffits Road).

(NEW) Route 699 (Indian Creek Road) – Inspection of bridge over the South Anna River. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of bridge over the Robinson River. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations between Sperryville and Skyline Drive. Watch for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Keyser Run. Road closed to through traffic until Oct. 13. Use alternate routes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

