Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for Week of Oct. 19-23

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects –

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect narrowed ramp from northbound Route 29 to Fontaine Avenue and shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Reconfiguration of I-64 interchange: Intermittent slow rolls on Route 29 both north and southbound near the I-64 interchange for installation of traffic signal mast arms from 9 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday. Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures on northbound Route 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. the following day and intermittent, alternating lane closures southbound from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should also expect shoulder closures on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64.

Route 643 (Rio Mills Road): Expect flagging operations on Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection at mile marker 103. Alternating east and westbound lane closures Wednesday and Thursday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations. Eastbound left lane closed between mile marker 141 and mile marker 146 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Utility work between Route 29/250 and Route 601 (Old Ivy Road). Expect shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1116 (Riverbend Drive) – Repairs to traffic signals at Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive). Alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Installation of traffic sensors between Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road) and Route 838 (Covesville Store Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree trimming operations. Right lane and shoulder closed from the ramp to U.S. 250 to the ramp from Business 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Permit work with southbound left lane and shoulder closed from Cypress Drive to Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road), 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 250 Bypass – Signal work at various intersections between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal work at Route 768 (Pen Park Drive). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Signal work at Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

(NEW) Route 742 (Avon Street Ext) – Signal work at Route 1150 (Mill Street Drive). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

(NEW) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal work from Route 656 (Georgetown Road) to Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) – Signal work at Route 852 (Commonwealth Drive). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Culpeper County

Various Routes – Mowing operations countywide. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 14.8 and mile marker 36.7. Be alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrenton Southern Interchange – Construction of grade-separated interchange at Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass). Interchange is partially open to traffic. Expect daily lane closures on southbound Route 15/17/29 from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. the following day and on northbound Route 15/17/29 from 10:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. the following day. Expect daily flagging operations on Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive).

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Right lane closed for driveway pipe installation between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 837 (Old Marsh Road), Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between both intersections of Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Left lane closed Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 642 (Old Calverton Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 635 (Hume Road) – Placing shoulder stone from Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) to Route 730 (Stillhouse Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 667 (Dumfries Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday during daytime hours.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 748 (Eskridges Lane) to Route 611 (Sowego Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday during daytime hours.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Expect weekday, daytime flagging operations on Route 53 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Route 618 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plan extra travel time. Anticipated completion Nov. 17.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Rehabilitating northbound bridge over Rapidan River at Madison County line. Left lane closed through Friday.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (North Seminole Trail) – Inspection of bridges over the Robinson River north of Route 636 (River Road). Alternating lane closures in both directions on Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike). Traffic is traveling in roundabout configuration. Expect daily flagging operations as well as workers and equipment in the center of the intersection. Anticipated completion Dec. 7.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

