Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of May 27-31

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted from noon Friday, May 24 to noon Tuesday, May 28. A list of Culpeper District closures that will remain in place is available online.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound between mile markers 145 and 87. Be alert for slow moving vehicles from 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Mobile, ditch cleaning operations between Route 726 (James River Road) and Route 795 (Hardware Street). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1505 (Airport Acres Road) and Route 1570 (Northside Drive). Northbound left lane closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck rehabilitation on I-66 bridges over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road). No lane closures during Memorial Day holiday travel period. Expect eastbound shoulder closures Wednesday and Thursday during the day. Next extended closure is scheduled westbound beginning June 2. See news release for more information.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Tuesday through Friday.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions for the majority of the project.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations from town of Warrenton limits to the Culpeper County line. Expect lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Expect intermittent flagging operations for material and equipment delivery at construction office. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound between mile markers 145 and 87. Be alert for slow moving vehicles from 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Intersection improvements at Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Crossover closed for final paving operations from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Follow traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 614 (Governor Almond Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 611 (Zoar Road) and Route 603 (Indiantown Road). Expect lane closures Wednesday and Thursday.

(NEW) Route 692 (Burr Hill Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) and Route 1062 (Laurel Canyon Road). Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 755 (Woodland Drive) – Resurfacing operations between Route 692 (Saint Just Road) and Route 758 (Saint Just Drive). Expect lane closures Thursday.

(NEW) Route 758 (Saint Just Drive) – Resurfacing operations between Route 692 (Saint Just Road) and Route 755 (Woodland Drive). Expect lane closures Thursday.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Culvert work between Route 1001 (Main Street) and Route 671 (Thorton Gap Church Road). Alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Use caution when traveling through work zones.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Oak Tree Lane and Route 639 (Holly Springs Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge inspection over Blackwater Creek between Route 626 (Scrabble Road) and Route 604 (Round Hill Road). Alternating lane closures controlled by flagging. Use caution when traveling through work zone Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google