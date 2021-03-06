Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of March 8-12

Published Saturday, Mar. 6, 2021, 9:50 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements. Expect lane closures on northbound Route 29/250 exit ramp to Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) Monday from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be alert for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Guardrail work between mile marker 100 and mile marker 106. Expect workers in the median Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Westbound storm debris removal from mile marker 112 to mile marker 109. Westbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree trimming operations from Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) to Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Southbound right turn lane closed and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just north of Route 1510 (Camelot Drive). Northbound right shoulder closed and partial, intermittent right turn lane closure Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 697 (Sutherland Road) to Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road). Expect southbound alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29/250 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and the Interstate 64 interchange Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 29/250 – Brush removal operations along the travel lanes and on the entrance/exit ramps between Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) and the Charlottesville city limits. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Signal work at Route 809 (Canterbury Road)/Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Signal work at Route 29/250 interchange. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Signal work at Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Signal work at John Warner Parkway. Expect alternating lane closures from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

(NEW) Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) – Signal work at Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive) – Signal work at Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive). Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) – Signal work at the intersection of the shopping center. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations in both directions from Route 621 (Colvin Road) to Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound left lane closed Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and Interstate 66. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Guardrail repairs near Route 616 (Casanova Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various Routes – Survey work on the routes listed below. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Greene County

(NEW) Route 627 (Bacon Hollow Road) – Installation of historical marker near Route 614 (Brokenback Mountain Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be alert for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Storm debris removal in both directions from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 208 (Courthouse Road) – Signal work at East Main Street. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Orange County

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments