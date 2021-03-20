Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of March 22-26

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Diverging Diamond Interchange: Expect workers near the travel lanes on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64 for initial construction tasks Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 29 at Interstate 64: Southbound right lane closed near the interchange from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 64 near Route 29 interchange: Eastbound right lane closed at mile marker 118 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Fontaine Avenue Ramp Improvements: Expect alternating lane closures on the exit ramp from northbound Route 29 to Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Westbound storm debris removal from mile marker 112 to mile marker 109. Westbound left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Debris removal operations from Route 714 (Riding Club Road) to Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Southbound right turn lane closed and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 697 (Sutherland Road) to Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road). Expect southbound alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29/250 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and the Interstate 64 interchange Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pipe work between the bridge over the Rivanna River and the Fluvanna County line. Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Debris removal operations from the Nelson County line to Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Expect mobile lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Westbound left lane closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 17 and mile marker 34.

Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and Interstate 66. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the town of Warrenton and the Culpeper County line. Left lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various Routes – Survey work on the routes listed below. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Greene County

Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Storm debris removal in both directions from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Replacing two pipes between Route 600 (Mount Sharon Road) and Route 625 (Porter Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday and Friday (if needed) from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

