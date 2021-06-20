Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of June 21-25

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Route 250 Emergency Closure Information, Albemarle-Nelson counties

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Emergency work zone due to rockslide. Road closed between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in Nelson County and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) just west of Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Use Interstate 64 to cross Afton Mountain. Closure will remain in place for several weeks.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Various maintenance activities from mile marker 111 to mile marker 131. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Irish Road) – Pavement marking operations from Scottsville to the Nelson County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road/Stony Point Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Buckingham County line to the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Tree trimming operations from Charlottesville to Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 20 (Valley Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit near the bridge over the James River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Nelson County line to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Northbound left lane and left turn lane closed at Seminole Court from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 711 (Burton Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 240 (Three Notched Road/Crozet Avenue) – Pavement marking operations from Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Route 250 (Ivy Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Ivy Road/Richmond Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Nelson County line to the Fluvanna County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Tree trimming operations between Route 240 (Three Notched Road) and Broomley Road. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 635 (Miller School Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 29/250 to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 660 (Reas Ford Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1544 (Forestvue Road) to Route 743 (Earlysville Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (Milton Road) – Shoulder work. Road closed to through traffic June 21-28 between Route 729 (North Milton Road) and Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Use Route 53 and Route 732 (Milton Road) as detour.

Route 789 (Buck Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 810 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 788 (Railroad Avenue). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1146 (Hunters Way) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the dead end. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 1416 (Brentwood Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1417 (Eastbrook Drive) to Route 1418 (Brookmere Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1477 (Westbrook Place) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1418 (Brookmere Road) to the dead end. Expect alternating lane Tuesday Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 1492 (Eastbrook Court) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1417 (Eastbrook Drive) to the dead end. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Maintenance on the bridges over the railroad by a contractor working for the town of Culpeper. Road closed to through traffic nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Route 799 (McDevitt Drive) and Route 15 (Orange Road).

Route 29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Removing debris lodged against bridge over the Robinson River at the Madison County line. Road closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Route 673 (Newbys Shop Road) – Replacing two pipes. Road closed to through traffic from June 14 through June 23 between Business Route 29 (Remington Road) and Route 674 (Kellys Ford Road). Use alternate routes.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 27 to mile marker 34. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations from mile marker 15 to mile marker 23. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating northbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and southbound from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Road work at Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road). Northbound left turn lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to Warrenton. Expect alternating lane closures and be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed starting Wednesday. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion Dec. 2022.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Stafford County line to Opal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) to the Prince William County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations below:

From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)

From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)

(NEW) Route 676 (Riley Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) to Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 681 (Black Snake Lane) and Route 682 (Holtzclaw Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Various Routes – Preliminary construction tasks on the routes listed below. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Grove Lane and Old Stockyard Road

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Greene County

(NEW) Business Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations in Stanardsville. Expect slow moving vehicles Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations in both directions between the Rockingham County line and the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Pavement marking operations from Stanardsville to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1001 (Ford Avenue) – Resurfacing operations from Stanardsville to Route 637 (Octonia Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 133 to mile marker 147. Expect workers near the travel lanes in both directions Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Repairing sign at mile marker 143. Westbound right shoulder closed Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit at mile marker 141. Be alert for slow roll operations and brief traffic stops in both directions Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Business Route 29 (Main Street) – Pavement marking operations along entire route. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road/Orange Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Greene County line to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from the Orange County line to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Removing debris lodged against bridge over the Robinson River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

(UPDATE) Route 634 (Oak Park Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 607 (Elly Road) to Route 744 (Happy Hills Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brush removal operations between Route 657 (Albano Road) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to the Page County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to Sperryville. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.