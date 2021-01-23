Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of Jan. 25-29

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Debris removal operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Debris removal operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Louisa County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 743 (Hydraulic Road). Northbound left lane closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 805 (Henderson Lane) to the Nelson County line. Southbound right lane closed Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Debris removal between Route 729 (Milton Road) and Route 794 (Three Chopt Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) – Mowing operations from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to Route 786 (Ivy Depot Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 692 (Plank Road) – Mowing operations from Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 696 (Edge Valley Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closed to through traffic between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road) from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Thursday. Use alternate routes.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

(NEW) Route 810 (White Hall Road) – Mowing operations from Route 789 (Buck Road) to Route 614 (Garth Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Bridge work over Crooked Run at the Madison County line. Southbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35. Expect shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and workers near the travel lanes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 790 (Boteler Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) and the dead end. Expect lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Installation of historical marker between Route 687 (Opal Road) and Route 855 (Pinn Turn). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Brush removal operations from Route 621 (South River Road) to Route 619 (Dundee Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end. Anticipated completion Feb. 19.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations between mile marker 148 and mile marker 131. Expect mobile, westbound left lane closure Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs at Exit 136. Eastbound right shoulder on the exit ramp closed Monday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Expect workers near the exit ramp.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 622 (Moody Town Road) – Installation of historical marker near Route 1278 (Sir Walter Drive). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic starting Jan. 29. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Orange County

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

