Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of Feb. 22-26

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations in both directions from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be alert for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Repairing sign at mile marker 118. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from mile marker 136 in Louisa County to Interstate 81. Be alert for slow moving vehicles from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Interstate 64 – Debris removal operations from mile marker 113 to mile marker 109. Westbound left lane closed Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Right shoulder closed Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 697 (Sutherland Road) to Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road). Expect southbound alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29/250 – Brush removal operations on the entrance/exit ramps between Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) and the Charlottesville city limits. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Repairing sidewalk near Putt Putt Place. Southbound right shoulder closed Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 651 (Wakefield Road) and Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive). Right lane closed in both directions and expect workers near the travel lanes Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) – Brush removal operations from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to Route 786 (Ivy Depot Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 696 (Edge Valley Road) – Pipe replacement. Road closed to through traffic between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road) from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Thursday. Use alternate routes.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Route 810 (White Hall Road) – Brush removal operations from Route 789 (Buck Road) to Route 614 (Garth Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lanes closures in both directions Tuesday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Installation of historical marker between Route 603 (Greenwich Road) and Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Installation of historical marker near Route 730 (Stillhouse Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Various Routes – Survey work on the routes listed below. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Greene County

Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations in both directions from mile marker 132 to mile marker 147.5. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Be alert for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from mile marker 136 to Interstate 81. Be alert for slow moving vehicles from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Orange County

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

(NEW) Route 637 (Tomahawk Creek Road) – Installation of historical marker between Route 688 (Little Zion Road) and Route 647 (Old Gordonsville Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

