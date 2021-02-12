Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of Feb. 15-19

Published Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, 5:13 pm

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations at mile marker 123. Eastbound right shoulder closed Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations at mile marker 118. Eastbound right lane closed Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Debris removal operations from mile marker 113 to mile marker 109. Westbound left lane closed Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Right shoulder closed Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 697 (Sutherland Road) to Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road). Expect southbound alternating lane closures Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 29/250 – Brush removal operations on the entrance/exit ramps between Business Route 29 (Fontaine Avenue) and the Charlottesville city limits. Expect workers near the travel lanes Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) – Brush removal operations from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to Route 786 (Ivy Depot Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 692 (Plank Road) – Brush removal operations from Route 29 (Monacan Trail) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Route 810 (White Hall Road) – Brush removal operations from Route 789 (Buck Road) to Route 614 (Garth Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating northbound lane closures Wednesday between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and southbound from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 710 (Rectortown Road) – Inspection of bridge over Goose Creek. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Greene County

Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end.

Louisa County

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Brush removal operations from the Culpeper County line to the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orange County

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Brush removal operations from Gordonsville to the Greene County line. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Brush removal operations from the Madison County line to Gordonsville. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

