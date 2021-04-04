Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of April 5-9

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Diverging Diamond Interchange: Expect workers near the travel lanes on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64 for initial construction tasks Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Litter removal operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign repairs at mile marker 100. Expect workers near the eastbound travel lanes Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control operations from mile marker 99 to mile marker 124. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles on the shoulder from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Drainage work at mile marker 104. Westbound left lane and eastbound left shoulder closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Route 20 (Valley Street) – Replacing pipe south of Route 6 (Irish Road) and north of Baldwin Avenue. Road closed to through traffic from March 29 until April 9. Use alternate routes or follow posted detour.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Southbound right turn lane closed and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29/250 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and the Interstate 64 interchange Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 250 – Debris pickup between the Nelson County line and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road), left lane and left shoulder closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pipe work between Route 729 (Milton Road) and the Fluvanna County line, Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Expect alternating lane closures.

Route 600 (Watts Passage Road) – Pipe replacement just east of the Route 784 (Doctors Crossing Road) on Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane traffic through the work zone controlled by flaggers.

(NEW) Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Doyles River. Road closed at Route 624 (Headquarters Lane) starting April 5 until April 16.

Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 691 (Greenwood Road) and Greenwood Hollow, Monday and Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Mowing operations from Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) to the town of Culpeper. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work between Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) and Route 299 (Madison Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (James Monroe Highway/James Madison Highway) – Debris removal operations from the Madison County line to the Fauquier County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to the Rappahannock County line. Westbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastbound right lane closed Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mobile bridge work from mile marker 14 to mile marker 36. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 18 and mile marker 31 Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Tree work in both directions between the Prince William County line the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Bridge work at Interstate 66. Northbound right lane closed under the I-66 bridges. Speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various Routes – Survey work on the routes listed below in the town of Warrenton. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end. Anticipated completion April 16.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Litter removal operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pipe work between Route 621 (Church Hill Road) and Route 636 (River Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 231 (FT Valley Road) – Ditch cleaning and shoulder maintenance from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

