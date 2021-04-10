Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of April 12-16

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects

Diverging Diamond Interchange: Expect workers near the travel lanes on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64 for initial construction tasks Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

Route 29 at Interstate 64: Southbound right lane closed near I-64 interchange from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday.

Interstate 64: Eastbound right lane closed at mile marker 118 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control operations from mile marker 99 to mile marker 124. Be alert for slow-moving vehicles on the shoulder from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping operations from mile marker 103 to mile marker 131. Be alert for slow moving vehicles and expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 6 (Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit between the Fluvanna County line and Route 20 (Valley Street). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 6 (Main Street) to the Buckingham County line. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Southbound right turn lane closed and be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Work in the median near Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road). Southbound left turn lane closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29/250 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes between Route 654 (Barracks Road) and the Interstate 64 interchange Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street). Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pipe work between Route 729 (Milton Road) and the Fluvanna County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Garth Road) – Special event between Route 675 (Lake Albemarle Road) and Route 671 (Millington Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by local police Saturday, April 10 from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. Be alert for increased pedestrians on Lake Albemarle Road, Garth Road, Clark Road, Millington Road, Ballards Mill Road, Wesley Chapel Road and Chapel Springs Road.

Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Doyles River. Road closed at Route 624 (Headquarters Lane) until April 16.

(NEW) Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Southbound right lane closed from Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended) to Route 1870 (Ambrose Commons Drive) starting Monday. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

(NEW) Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1033 (Bentivar Drive) and Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 673 (Slam Gate Road) – Pipe replacement about 0.2-mile from Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike). Road closed to through traffic Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 691 (Greenwood Road) and Greenwood Hollow. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. One lane closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

Culpeper County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work between Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) and Route 299 (Madison Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Installation of pavement markers from Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to the Rappahannock County line. Right lane closed in each direction Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Bridge work at Interstate 66. Northbound right lane closed under the I-66 bridges. Speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 798 (Dulins Ford Road) – Pipe installation between Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) and Goldfinch Lane. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Greene County

Route 643 (Entry Run Road) – Road closed for emergency replacement of low-water structure near the dead end. Anticipated completion April 16.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck sweeping operations from mile marker 132 to mile marker 138. Be alert for slow moving vehicles and expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 641 (Weaver Hollow Road) – Pipe work near Route 642 (Duet Road). Road closed to through traffic Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists can access Route 641 via Route 609 (Hoover Road).

Orange County

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pipe work between Route 621 (Church Hill Road) and Route 636 (River Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Installation of pavement markers from the Fauquier County line to the Page County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 639 (Holly Springs Road). Right lane closed in each direction Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (FT Valley Road) – Shoulder maintenance from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Installation of pavement markers from the Madison County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Shoulder maintenance from Route 231 (F T Valley Road) to Route 211 (Lee Highway). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

