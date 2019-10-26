Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Oct. 28-Nov. 1

Published Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 7:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 –Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131.1. Mobile shoulder closure Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Left lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of bridge over railroad at mile marker 118. Expect alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound shoulder maintenance between mile marker 118 and 120. Left lane closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound shoulder maintenance between mile marker 118 and 120. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect shoulder closures near the intersection Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

(NEW) Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 712 (North Garden Lane) – Pipe work in preparation for paving of a gravel road between Route 711 (Burton Road) and Route 760 (Red Hill School Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

(NEW) Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Expect alternating, intermittent lane closures for initial project tasks Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of bridge over Rappahannock River at Fauquier County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge cleaning operations in both directions from mile marker 14 to mile marker 36. Expect alternating, mobile lane closures in both directions during the day Monday.

(NEW) Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating, intermittent lane closures for initial project tasks Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

· Expect intermittent daily lane closures.

· Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Median and turn lane improvements just north of the Route 17 (Marsh Road) intersection at Opal. Expect left lane closures 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot open to parking. Minor parking restrictions expected during installation of lighting and landscaping.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 810 (Dyke Road) – Pipe work between Route 624 (Pea Ridge Road) and Route 634 (Mutton Hollow Road). Expect flagging operations Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Mobile shoulder closure Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Left lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Resurfacing operations in southbound lanes from the Culpeper County line to Route 678 (Tibbs Shop Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Resurfacing operations in southbound lanes from Route 634 (Oak Park Road) to Route 733 (Oak Hill Court). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Shoulder repairs from Route 641 (Aileen Road) to Route 610 (Chester Gap Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Comments