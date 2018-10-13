Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Oct. 15-19

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 99 to mile marker 147. Be alert for slow moving vehicles in the median Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Overnight bridge work at the following locations:

· Westbound at mile marker 107. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

· Eastbound at mile marker 108. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

· Eastbound at mile marker 114. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Both directions on the Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) bridge over I-64 between mile marker 119 and 120. Expect lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound pavement patching near mile marker 104. Right lane closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Eastbound pavement patching near mile marker 107. Right lane closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound pavement patching between mile marker 108 and mile marker 107. Right lane closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound pavement patching near mile marker 120. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Westbound pavement patching near mile marker 122. Expect lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Bridge inspection over the Rivanna River near Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive). Expect lane closures in both directions Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Bridge work over Turkey Sag Creek near Route Route 640 (Saint John Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 614 (Garth Road) – Bridge inspection over Mechums River near Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road). Expect lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 626 (James River Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 627 (Porters Road) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 707 (Blair Park Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Lickinghole Creek. Expect daytime flagging operations for paving and finishing tasks.

Route 717 (Secretarys Sand Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over South Fork of the Hardware River. Road closed to through traffic Aug. 6-Dec. 14. Use alternate routes.

(NEW) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Earlysville Road. Expect nightly lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 1084 (Wind River Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 614 (Garth Road) to the dead end. Expect lane closures Monday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Culpeper County

Route 3/522 (Germanny Highway) – Resurfacing operations in both directions between the town of Culpeper and Croftburn Farm Road. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday

· 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road).

Expect eastbound lane closures during the following times:

· 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

· 9 a.m. to noon Friday

· 7 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday

· 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday

Expect westbound lane closures during the following times:

· 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday

· 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday

· 8 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday

· 8 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Installation of rumble strips on eastbound shoulder between mile marker 25 and 29. Expect lane closures daily through Thursday except during morning commute between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m.

(NEW)Interstate 66 – Installation of sign before exit 31. Eastbound right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 672 (Blackwell Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Cedar Run. Road closed to through traffic Oct. 9-Nov. 30. Use alternate routes.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 688. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 724 (Sage Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 731 intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging while crews work underneath the bridge Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 616 (Union Mills Road) – Emergency pipe replacement at Steger Creek. Road closed to through traffic between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 600 (South Boston Road). Follow posted detour.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 622 (Celt Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Business Route 33. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 631 (Haneytown Road) – Replacement of bridge over Haneytown Creek. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion in mid-February 2019.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 99 to mile marker 147. Be alert for slow moving vehicles in the median Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work on Route 607 (Rock Quarry Road) bridge over Interstate 64. Expect lane closures on I-64 near mile marker 139 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 208 (Courthouse Road) – Paving operations from Route 22/33 (East Main Street) and Route 642 (Old Bickley Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging daily from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. through Oct. 26

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge inspection over Lake Anna near the Spotsylvania County line. Expect lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge inspection over Lake Anna near Route 719 (Days Bridge Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 622 (Moody Town Road) – Bridge inspection over Lake Anna near Route 1268 (Village Drive). Expect lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 657 (Apple Grove Road) – Replacement of bridge over Cub Creek. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Estimated completion Nov. 22.

(NEW) Route 719 (Days Bridge Road) – Bridge inspection over Holladay Mill Creek. Expect delays Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Paving operations between Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Installation of rumble strips between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 644 (Rhoades Road). Expect delays during mobile work zone from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge inspection near Route 719 (Belmont Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Installation of rumble strips on the mountain pass from 0.3-mile east of the Page County line to about three miles east of the Page County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging with a pilot vehicle from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

(UPDATE) Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment