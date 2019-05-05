Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: May 6-10

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Westbound pavement patching operations between mile marker 108 and 107 and eastbound between mile marker 107 and 108 and from 113 to 114. Alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Installation of rumble strips between Route 699 (Boaz Road) and the Nelson County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Installation of rumble strips between the Greene County line and Route 606 (Frays Mill Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Debris removal between Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) and Mooreland Lane. Right lane closed Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Business Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Blasting operations under VDOT permit. Expect brief, intermittent road closures between the ramp to Route 29/250 and the Charlottesville City limits Monday through Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Road closed to through traffic for pipe replacement. Use alternate routes Monday and Tuesday.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck rehabilitation on I-66 bridges over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road). Expect lane closures in both directions Thursday and Friday for milling of the bridge decks. Extended lane closures will begin Sunday, May 12. See news release for more information.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement investigation between Route 787 (Watery Mountain Road) and Route 699 (Merry Oaks Road). Southbound right lane and shoulder closed Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions for the majority of the project.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations from town of Warrenton limits to the Culpeper County line. Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Expect intermittent flagging operations for material and equipment delivery at construction office. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Rumble strip installation between Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) and the Albemarle County line. Be alert for slow moving mobile operation Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs between Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) and the Route 636 (Goose Pond Road). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Rumble strip installation between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and the Rockingham County line. Be alert for slow moving mobile operation Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 637 (Octonia Road) – Pipe replacement 1.3 miles from Route 230 (Madison Road) and 0.75 mile from Route 621 (South River Road). Road closed to through traffic April 29-May 10. Follow detour.

(NEW) Route 652 (Sassafras Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the end of state maintenance. Use caution in work zone Monday.

(NEW) Route 653 (Fairlane Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the end of state maintenance. Use caution in work zone Monday.

(NEW) Route 655 (Cardinal Court) – Resurfacing operations from Route 619 (Dundee Road) to the dead end. Use caution in work zone Monday.

(NEW) Route 657 (Albano Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 610 (Toms Road) to the Orange County line. Use caution in work zone Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 672 (Miller Mountain Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) to end of state maintenance. Use caution in work zone Monday.

(NEW) Route 673 (Robin Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 621 (South River Road) to the end of state maintenance. Use caution in work zone Monday.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Rumble strip installation between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road). Expect alternating southbound lane closures Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 631 (Leon Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 630 (Thoroughfare Road). Alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 634 (Oak Park Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 616 (Carpenters Mill Road) and Route 744 (Happy Hills Lane). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 607 (Carpenters Mill Road) – Resurfacing operations from the Greene County line to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Use caution in work zone Friday.

(NEW) Route 609 (Scuffletown Road) – Resurfacing operations from the Greene County line to Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Use caution in work zone Tuesday and Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 655 (Scuffletown Road) – Resurfacing operations from the Route 644 (Vine Mountain Vista) to the end of pavement. Use caution in work zone Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 657 (Albano Road) – Resurfacing operations from the Greene County line to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Use caution in work zone Thursday.

(NEW) Route 738 (Old Barboursville Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 20 (Constitution Highway) to the other connection with Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Use caution in work zone Friday.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and Skyline drive. Alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Bridge inspection over Blackwater Creek between Route 626 (Scrabble Road) and Route 604 (Round Hill Road). Alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 642 (Viewtown Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 640 (Forest Grove Road) and Route 611 (Waterford Road). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

