Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: June 6-10

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

((NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder and ditch maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

((NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 122 and mile marker 124, Wednesday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 109 and mile marker 111, Tuesday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 129 and mile marker 131, Sunday through Monday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes between Route 752 (Mechums Depot Lane) and route 682 (Gillums Ridge Road), Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 20 (Valley Street) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 6 (West Main Street) to the Buckingham County line, Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Bridge deck repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 130 and mile marker 131, Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 103 and mile marker 104, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 99 and mile marker 103 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Curb and paving work. Expect turn lane closures in the southbound lanes between Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) and Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard), Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

((NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes, between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road East), Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

((NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, between Route 720 (Harris Creek Road) and Route 627 (Frys Path), Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect left lane closure from the westbound off-ramp to U.S. 250 to Route 1777 (Hansens Mountain Road) Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect shoulder closures between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement, substructure repair. All lanes shut down in both directions 0.68 miles from Route 687 (Shiffletts Mill Road) and 0.53 from route 601 (Garth Road) while crews work on the bridge over Rock Bar Branch. Message boards are in place to direct traffic around the work. Project completion date is July 29, 2022.

(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Signal installation. Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 768 (Pen Park), Thursday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating flagging operations in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road).

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Mountain view Elementary School to Swan Lake Drive.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3 (Fox Neck Road) – Bridge painting. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound lanes between Route 757 (Fox neck Road) and Route 375 (College Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 652 (Mitchell Road) – Paving operations with flaggers. Expect lane closures between Route 615 (Rapidan Road) and Route 649 (Cedar Mountain Drive), Thursday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) – Milling & paving operations with flaggers. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes between U.S. 15 (Brandy Road) and Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 18 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 23 and mile marker 28 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Permanent pavement repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 30 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures from Route 656 (Remington Road) to Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date November 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, from Route 1003 (Frost Street) to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Route 55 (East Main Street) Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Whiting Road) and Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures in the westbound lanes between Route 757 (Stone Church Road) and Route 756 (Old Sage Road), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(NEW) Paving operations – Expect lane closures in the following areas, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 55 (Strassburg Road) between Route 614 (Rogers Mill Road) and Cedar Crossing Lane in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) between Wakefield School and Route 750 (Harrison Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday.

Route 709 (Zulla Road) between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) in the northbound lanes.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Thursday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 616 (Union Mills Road) at Route 600 (North Boston Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 690 (Columbia Road) at the Columbia County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch and shoulder maintenance. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between 131 and mile marker 148, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming operations. Expect lane closures between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 22 (Louisa Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Turn lane construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and Route 730 (Indian Run Road) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Like this: Like Loading...