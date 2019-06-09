Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: June 10-14

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Signal work at Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit at the intersection of Route 643 (Rio Mills Road). Expect intermittent left lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Intersection improvements near Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard). Be alert for workers in the median Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Expect intermittent left lane closures between Route 1721 and Route 649 (Proffit Road).

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Road closed to through traffic about 0.2-mile east of Route 676 (Tilman Road) from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, for pipe replacement. Use Route 738 (Morgantown Road) to get around closure.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 620 (Edwards Shop Road) – Bridge inspection over the Rappahannock River near Route 674 (Kellys Ford Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 625 (Ryland Chapel Road) – Bridge inspection over Hazel River near Route 640 (Ryland Chapel Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 625 (Mount Zion Church Road) – Bridge inspection over Muddy Run near Route 1049 (Saddle Run). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck rehabilitation on I-66 bridges over Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road). Expect intermittent lane closures for final project tasks. See news release for more information.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880

(Lord Fairfax Road):

· Through early August, drivers should expect daytime lane closures on Business Route 15/17/29. The inside left turn lane from northbound Route 15/17/29 to northbound Business Route 15/17/29 may also be closed during the day.

· The contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions for the majority of the project.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Pavement repairs between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 656 (Remington Road). Right lane closed Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 17 (Marsh Road). Right turn lane closed Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 655 (Lucky Hill Road) and Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway). Follow police direction Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29 (Lee Highway) – “Cut The Hills” project. Expect nightly lane closures in both directions Sunday through Friday for initial project tasks. Lane closures during the week will be lifted by 5 a.m. northbound and 7 a.m. southbound.

(NEW) Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Culvert pipe repairs about 0.5-miles west of Route 674 (Blantyre Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road) – Resurfacing operations between Route 676 (Riley Road) and Route 215 (Vint Hill Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 643 (Eustace Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Licking Run. Traffic using temporary road near existing bridge. Use caution in work zone.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures in both directions near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Expect intermittent flagging operations for material and equipment delivery at construction office. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Middle Fork Kent Branch near Route 631 (Dogwood Drive). Road closed to through traffic. Follow signed detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2019.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Removing crossover south of Route 645 (Moore Road). Expect lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Removing crossover north of Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road). Expect lane closures Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Construction of turn lane under VDOT permit between Route 600 (Deane Road) and Commerce Drive. Northbound right lane closed nightly from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection between at mile marker 135 near Zion Crossroads. Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Removing crossover south of Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road). Right shoulder closed Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal work as part of final tasks for intersection improvement project at Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect short term, alternating left and right lane closures from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

(NEW) Route 603 (Indiantown Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 614 (Governor Almond Road) and Route 715 (Lewistown Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations between Oak Tree Lane and Route 639 (Holly Springs Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and Skyline Drive. Right shoulder closed. Expect slow moving equipment near the travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

