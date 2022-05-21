Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of May 23-27

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures at mile marker 131 and mile marker 132 from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 99 and mile marker 103 in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250. Expect alternating lane closures on the westbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

(UPDATE) Storm drain and curb installation – Be alert for work crews in the following areas, Monday through Friday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) and Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) in the southbound lanes, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 649 (Airport Road) between Route 606 (Dickerson Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the northbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating flagging operations in the following areas.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) to Southern Parkway, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) in the northbound and southbound lanes from Route 1187 (Stoney Creek Drive) to Route 20 (Scottsville Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Water Main Replacement Project – Be aware of contract crews working on the roadsides in the Hessian Hills neighborhood near Route 654 (Barracks Road) and Route 656 (Georgetown Road) on property restoration

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Bypass Expressway) – Expect right shoulder closures from the ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound, to the ramp from and to Interstate 64 westbound, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 680 (Browns Gap Turnpike) – Soil boring work. Expect lane and shoulder closures under flagging operations in the northbound and southbound lanes, between Route 240 (Three Notch’D Road) and Route 802 (Old Three Notch’D Road), Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 666 (Greens Corner Road) Curb and gutter work. Expect alternating right lane and left lane closures in the eastbound lanes, from U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) to Route 703 (Jonas Road), Monday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 694 (Ira Hoffman Lane) – Milling operations. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes from Route 1285 (Burgandine Avenue) to Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Rural Rustic Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and the Rappahannock County line, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 14 to mile marker 36, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect right lane and right shoulder closures from Route 656 (Remington Road) to Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) Project completion date November 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Pipe installation. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 616 (Casanova Road) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(NEW) Route 55 (East Main Street) Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures from Route 622 (Whiting Road) to Route 709 (Zulla Road), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect alternating lane closures at the Culpeper/Fauquier County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Installing new historical marker. Expect right shoulder closures at U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road), Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 610 (Midland Road) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Road closed .8 miles south of Route 28 (Catlett Road). Watch for directional signs and detours. Project completion date, early June.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run road) – Pipe Repairs/Installation. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 749 (Fernridge Road) and Route 607 (Shenandoah Path), Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas.

S. 33 (2 Stanardsville/Greene) from U.S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass) to Route 623 (Swift Run Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road) from U.S. 33 (Main Street) to the Madison County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road) from U.S. 33 (Main Street) to the Madison County line, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Digging and pouring foundations for installations. Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 617 (East Green Springs Road) in the northbound lanes.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at Route 22 (Louisa Road) in the southbound lanes

Route 22 (Louisa Road) at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound lanes

Route 613 (Poindexter Road) at Route 792 (Carter Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile alternating road and shoulder closures in the following areas.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.,

Route 230 (Madison Road), from the Greene County line to U.S. 15 (South James Madison Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) from Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) to the Rappahannock County line, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, 8 am. To 12 p.m.

(NEW) Installing new directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 29, from U.S. 29 (North Main Street) to Route 687 (Fairground Road) in the southbound lanes.

Route 231 at Route 638 (Double Run Road) in the southbound lanes.

Orange County

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from Route 658 (Hamm Road) to Route 20 (Constitution Highway) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile alternating road and shoulder closures, Monday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), from Route 1002 (Waterpenny Lane) to Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Rappahannock County line in the northbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Turn lane construction. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) to Route 730 (Indian Run Road) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

