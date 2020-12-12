Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Dec. 14-18

Published Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, 10:01 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Reconfiguration of Interstate 64 interchange:

Sunday, Dec. 13 : Entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Take Fontaine Avenue exit and use southbound Route 29 to access eastbound I-64.

: Entrance ramp from northbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. Take Fontaine Avenue exit and use southbound Route 29 to access eastbound I-64. Monday : New traffic signal on Route 29 will be placed in flash mode. Northbound Route 29 left lane closed near I-64 interchange from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. All northbound lanes briefly closed for no more than 15 minutes between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. for signal work. All southbound lanes closed for no more than 15 minutes between 10 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

: New traffic signal on Route 29 will be placed in flash mode. Northbound Route 29 left lane closed near I-64 interchange from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. All northbound lanes briefly closed for no more than 15 minutes between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. for signal work. All southbound lanes closed for no more than 15 minutes between 10 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday. Tuesday : Right lane closed on southbound Route 29 near Interstate 64 from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

: Right lane closed on southbound Route 29 near Interstate 64 from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Wednesday: Expect new traffic pattern on southbound Route 29 at I-64. Existing entrance ramp from southbound Route 29 to eastbound I-64 will be permanently closed. Southbound traffic will use new left-turn lanes controlled by traffic signal to access eastbound I-64. Expect southbound Route 29 lane closures and brief traffic stops between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131. Be alert for operations with workers on both shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree trimming operations. Westbound left lane closed between mile marker 113 and mile marker 110 Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions between mile marker 130 and mile marker 100 Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers from Scottsville to Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Louisa County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Ditch cleaning operations between Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) and the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Installation of raised pavement markers from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Debris removal between Route 638 (Morgantown Road) and Broomley Road. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 726 (James River Road) – Replacing bridge over Totier Creek. Road closed at bridge. Follow detour. Anticipated completion April 5, 2021.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hazel River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Northbound pavement patching operations between Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Drive) and Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Southbound tree work between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Signal work at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). Expect alternating lane closures in both directions and workers near the travel lanes Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 55 (East Main Street) – Utility work between Old Stockyard Road and Route 622 (Whiting Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 603 (Bastable Mill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the town of Warrenton limits to Route 744 (Shipmadilly Lane). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Waterloo Bridge – Bridge restoration over the Rappahannock River. Anticipated completion April 2021.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 600 (South Boston Road) – Debris removal at bridge over the Rivanna River. Route 600 will remain open to traffic. Crofton boat ramp closed Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree trimming operations in both directions between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming operations in both directions between Route 810 (Dyke Road) and Route 645 (Blue Run Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 628 (Simmons Gap Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Lynch River near the Albemarle County line. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour until Jan. 8.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Be alert for mobile operations with workers on the roadway shoulders Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 693 (Kents Mill Road) – Road closed due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed to through traffic between Route 22/33 (Louisa Road) and Route 613 (Oakland Road) until Dec. 23.

Madison County

Route 607 (Repton Mills Road) – Road closed to through traffic due to washout caused by heavy rain. Road will be closed until repairs are complete.

Orange County

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments