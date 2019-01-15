Culpeper District: Refreeze remains concern overnight Monday

With below freezing temperatures in the forecast, some crews in the VDOT Culpeper District will remain on duty overnight Monday to monitor conditions and treat any slick spots.

As of 4 p.m., major roads are mostly clear of snow and ice. Icy patches are likely on low-volume secondary roads, neighborhood streets and unpaved roads.

Any snow or slush left on the road surface will refreeze into black ice overnight Monday and drivers are advised to use extreme caution.

Motorists are reminded to use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions and to clear all of the snow from their vehicle — including the roof — before traveling.

Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

