CTB approves 31 Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program projects

The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved Thursday the addition of 31 projects to the Fiscal Year 2020-25 Six-Year Improvement Program to support prioritized projects and initiatives in the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program.

“With new revenues available as a result of legislation passed in April of this year, the CTB is committed to advancing and delivering these critical projects to those who depend on Interstate 81,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Today’s action moves forward the first of a suite of improvements expected to reduce the number of crashes along this corridor by 450 and hours of delay by more than 6 million hours each year.”

The CTB also voted to approve $18.9 million to support the I-395/I-95 Commuter Choice Program, a group of 10 multimodal projects selected and approved by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC). The funds will be directed to new and enhanced bus services, transit incentives and other commuter choice program initiatives. The program is administered in partnership with the NVTC, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), the PRTC, and Transurban.

“The Commuter Choice program illustrates the Commonwealth’s commitment to creating safe, reliable travel choices across Virginia’s transportation system,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Multimodal investments along this corridor support the Commonwealth’s economic competitiveness and creates a more seamless network for people to access jobs, education, healthcare, and opportunity.”

The board also awarded one contract in the amount of $5.7 million to Corman Kokosing Construction Company of Annapolis Junction, Md., to replace a bridge carrying Route 207 south over the Mattaponi River in Caroline County. The roadway, which is part of the National Highway System, is a vital connector route for freight and commercial traffic between Interstate 95 and Route 301 near Fort A.P. Hill in the Fredericksburg District. Completion is expected in summer 2021.

The board recognizes and commends recent awards won by transportation agencies serving the Commonwealth. On Tuesday, October 8, VDOT was recognized by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) with the 2019 President’s Transportation Award for Performance Excellence for the agency’s Data and Technology Driven Strategic Guardrail Management Program in St. Louis. On Tuesday, October 15, Blacksburg Transit was the recipient of the American Public Transportation Association’s 2019 Outstanding Transit System award for North America in New York.

Appointed by the governor, the 17-member CTB establishes the administrative policies for Virginia’s transportation system. The CTB allocates highway funding to specific projects, locates routes and provides funding for airports, seaports and public transportation.

For more information:

Final bid results and projects: http://www.virginiadot.org/business/const/bidresults-list.asp

CTB meeting, times and locations: http://www.ctb.virginia.gov/public_meetings/schedule_overview/default.asp

