CSS Richmond steams into Pamplin Park

Published Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, 12:15 am

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes speakers William Waldrop and Mike Nusbaum on Thursday Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. as they speak to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable about the Confederate ironclad CSS Richmond.

Dr. Mike Nusbaum and William Waldrop are divers and underwater archaeologists who have explored the remains of shipwrecks from the American Revolutionary War and Civil War. Both faced challenges and the associated risks of diving in the James River as they explored the remains of the Confederate Ironclad CSS Richmond.

Ironclads revolutionized naval warfare and the C.S.S. Richmond followed in the wake of the famous CSS Virginia. Designed by naval architect John L. Porter, the C.S.S. Richmond was launched on May 6th of 1862 and immediately left Gosport Navy Yard in Norfolk, Virginia for the capital. Nearly escaping capture by Union forces, the Richmond was completed in in her namesake capital and joined the Confederate States Navy’s James River Squadron.

The ship saw action in various engagements in 1864 and 1865. The Breakthrough by Union forces at Petersburg on April 2, 1865 forced the evacuation of Petersburg and Richmond. The fate of the Richmond was sealed the next day when she was burned and scuttled to prevent capture by Union forces.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable will meet the first Thursday of each month (except June, July, and August) at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7:00 pm-8:00 pm. Annual membership is $40.

Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20.

Non-members can attend for $5.00 each meeting. Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.

