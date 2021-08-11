Cryonics, or the dream of immortality

Published Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, 11:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Humans have always hoped to live eternally since the beginning of humanity. We always believe in life after death, where we hope we will live forever. Our mission for immortality began when humans lived in caves up to now with our advanced medical systems. Well, for those who have wanted to be immortal and see what the future will be like, then there is one way that you can do so – through cryonics. Call it a hotspot gra or something, but cryonics is the storage of a deceased person in the hope that they will be reawakened in the future. The only problem is that it is an expensive process, costing £5,000 for 250 years.

What exactly is cryonics?

Cryonics is the process of freezing and storage of a human’s corpse or head at low temperature (normally at -196o C), with the hope that h/she may be possible to be restored in full health in years to come. The process can only be done to those who are “legally dead”, and it is currently illegal to cryogenically freeze someone alive. Usually, the procedure is done immediately after death.

Before the process is done, you will need to visit a reputable cryogenics facility, fill in the required details, and pay the fee. The amount can be up to $150,000. They will then wait for you to be legally dead to perform the exercise.

Cryonics may sound like another science fiction movie; however, it is based on modern technology and science. Therefore, as the tech industry continues developing, then scientists are hoping they will be able to revive frozen bodies in the future. Here are some interesting facts you need to know about cryonics.

1. You have probably seen cryonics in sci-fi movies

If you enjoy watching sci-fi films, then you are probably aware of cryogenics and how they work. Most of these films usually follow a fictional story of a person who was frozen and then reawakened in the future. If you are interested in such movies, then the best ones include:

Realive (2016)

Final (2001)

Batman and Mr Freeze: SubZero

The Chilling (1989)

Virtual Obsession (1998).

2. Vitrification can preserve biological structure really well

By adding high concentrations of cryoprotectants (chemicals) to cells, allows the tissue to be cooled at extremely low temperatures (below -120Oc) with no or little ice formation. This process is called vitrification, and it is now possible to vitrify the human brain without freezing and maintaining structural preservation.

3. It all began with Robert Ettinger

The suggestion of cryonics began in 1962 with the popular book “The Prospect of Immortality” by Robert Ettinger, who was a physics teacher and a science fiction writer. According to his book, humans could freeze themselves and preserve one another so that when advanced medicine is developed, then they could be revived. When his book was released, the idea took off. By the 1970s, six cryonics companies were introduced all over the United States. Robert passed away in 2011 at age 92 years, and of course, he was cryogenically frozen.

The first person to be cryogenically frozen was Dr James Bedford (a psychology professor) at the age of 73 in 1967. Currently, there are about 3000 corpses frozen around the world and hundred others who have signed up for the process. Though cryonics popularity has slowed down, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence will make this even more possible. Researchers believe that a revival could be possible in 2040, but we will have to wait and see.

Story by Ana Corker