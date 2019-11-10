Crozet Winter Brews Festival set for Dec. 7: 15+ local breweries, cideries

Published Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 9:55 am

Claudius Crozet Park is set for the return of the Crozet Winter Brews Festival, a celebration of dark beers from Virginia brewers.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, on the Park Festival Grounds in historic Crozet. The festival will welcome 15+ local breweries and cideries, great music from Lord Nelson and Matthew O’Donnell’s Blue Ridge Bards, a Winter Market, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Claudius Crozet Park – a non-profit organization, dedicated to making recreation available to all.

