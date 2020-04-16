Crozet Spring Arts and Crafts Festival returns virtually

The live Spring Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but the show will go on virtually.

The Virtual Crozet Spring Arts and Crafts Festival will feature artist galleries with over 130 artisans, artist interviews, live demos, and more throughout the weekend.

The event will take place online May 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at www.crozetfestival.com/spring-2020-festival1.html

This is the first time the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival has not been held at Crozet Park in 40 years, and the hope is to be able to return in the fall to celebrate the event’s 40th anniversary in October.

The May virtual event is free. Patrons are asked to please consider making a donation to support the festival.

All proceeds benefit Crozet Park, a 501c3 non-profit.

