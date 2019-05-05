Crozet Spring Arts and Crafts Festival returns May 11-12

Featuring over 120 jury-selected fine art and craft Exhibitors showing and selling their handcrafted works, the 39th annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival returns to Claudius Crozet Park for the 39th year on Mother’s Day Weekend, May 11 & 12.

This unique shopping experience offers visitors a chance to meet and make a personal connection with professional fine artists and artisans from our local area and further afield. Many are returning Exhibitors, but there are plenty of new faces as well – artists who are visiting this area for the first time, often on the recommendation of other Exhibitors who consistently report on the friendly, supportive crowds and good experience of taking part in the Crozet Festivals.

In addition to shopping, visitors will enjoy live music and entertainment all weekend, including sets from Peyton Tochterman and Greg Howard, the Isabel Bailey Band, Wicked Olde, and more – all included free with festival admission! The Food Court will have a variety of delicious festival fare, the Park Cafe will have coffee and tea, and Virginia wine, draft beer, and tastings from the Virginia Distillery will be available on the Festival field. Several artists will demonstrate their techniques, including a mobile glass studio. Simple Will Photo will be on site during select hours to offer family photo sessions. A group of licensed massage therapists will set up under the trees on the Festival Field for short session massages. And children are welcome at the Festival – besides the exposure to a variety of incredible fine art and craftwork, the Children’s Area will feature Kim and Jimbo Cary’s interactive musical performances (sponsored in part through the Virginia Commission for the Arts), facepainting and more.

Daily admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and free for children 12 and under. Weekend tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. Tickets are available in advance at www.crozetfestival.com and area also for sale at the gate. Onsite parking is free. Details and directions are online at www.crozetfestival.com.

The Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival is held in benefit of Claudius Crozet Park, a 22 acre non-profit Park owned and operated by the community of Crozet and open to all.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google